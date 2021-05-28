Let's take a haunted ride from 1950s Romania to a courtroom in 1981.

The Conjuring debuted in 2013, with director James Wan proving there was still plenty of horror juice left in your classic haunted house set-up, filled with shadowy corners, creaky floorboards, and hands that go clap in the night. But the real secret sauce of The Conjuring is Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the married paranormal investigators—based on two real people of TBD sketchiness—with a literal garage full of haunted trinkets, cursed case files, and possessed possessions, each worthy of a spinoff all its own. And spin-off The Conjuring-verse did, introducing origins for Annabelle the demonic doll, Valek the accursed nun, the weeping woman known as La Llorona, and more. The story of The Conjuring-verse stretches all the way back to 1950s Romania and continues onward into the 1980s, each story intertwining with another corner of the Warrens' haunted history. So if you're looking to catch up—either for the first time or just a refresher—before the latest, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, hits theaters and HBO Max, it could be a bit daunting to dive right in.

We gotcha covered: Below, you'll find two ways to watch all of The Conjuring movies, in chronological order of events or, simply, by release date. Happy haunting!

The 'Conjuring' Movies In Chronological Order of Events

The Nun

The Nun, which sees a priest (Demián Bichir) and a novitiate (Taissa Farmiga) tangoing with the horrific Valek the Defiler, takes audiences all the way back to 1950s Romania.

Annabelle: Creation

David F. Sanberg's demon doll origin story Annabelle: Creation takes place three years after The Nun, in 1955 Southern California.

Annabelle

Annabelle catches up with everyone's favorite cursed toy more than a decade after Annabelle: Creation, in 1967.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring, which first introduced audiences to married ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren, takes place four years after Annabelle, in 1971.

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Comes Home, a house-of-horrors thrill ride primarily starring the Warrens' daughter, Judy (McKenna Grace), takes place just one year after The Conjuring, in 1972.

The Curse of La Llorona

The most far-removed of the Conjuring-verse films takes place in 1973.

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring 2, which sends the Warrens across the pond to England, takes place in 1977.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It picks up four years after The Conjuring 2, in 1981.

And here is every Conjuring movie in order of when they were released.

The Conjuring (2013)

Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Nun (2018)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

