The 'Conjuring' films and spinoffs have been hugely successful with audiences, but only a few were major hits with critics.

When it comes to horror movies, The Conjuring universe is one of the biggest franchises ever. With eight movies premiering in the span of eight years, they have kept fans on edge for a long time. Even a year after the last movie’s premiere, audiences still re-watch the movies, perhaps especially around Halloween season.

Although there is an order in which to watch these movies, that doesn’t mean they will be enjoyed in the same order. Critics' assessments of the films range from good, in between, or pretty bad. Even with such an enormously popular franchise, there were some missteps made along the way.

'The Nun' (2018)

In 2018, Vera Farmiga’s sister, Taissa Farmiga, joined the franchise by becoming a nun in an abbey in Romania in The Nun. After another nun takes her own life, the Vatican sends a priest to investigate what is going on. This leads to a sequence of terrifying events that uncover the truth: a demonic nun.

Currently, The Nun 2 is in production; maybe this time around the movie will satisfy the critics. The Tomatometer gave this movie a 25% while the audience scored it a 35%, proving that critics and viewers aren’t always on the same page.

‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2019)

La Llorona’s story has gone around the world with its many versions, terrifying people of all ages. In 2019, The Conjuring universe gave it a go by bringing Linda Cardellini, Marisol Ramirez, and Raymond Cruz together on the big screen. As a mother is struggling to keep her children safe from La Llorona, she relies on a priest who practices mysticism.

The audience put The Curse of La Llorona on the same level as The Nun with 35%. However, the critics believed this movie had more to offer and the Tomatometer awarded it a 28%.

‘Annabelle’ (2014)

Annabelle is everyone’s favorite demonic doll, so it made perfect sense that in 2014 the first of her three movies in the franchise premiered. Although the movie is the first occasion in which the audience can truly see Annabelle’s evil, it focuses on the suffering of a pregnant woman and her husband after devil worshippers invade their home. One night turns their entire life upside down.

Where does the Tomatometer put this movie? At the same level as The Curse of La Llorona, with 28%. But the critics aren’t the only ones to compare these movies. The audience also awarded Annabelle a 35%.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is according to the director different from the other movies. To this date, it is the last movie in the franchise, and it probably focuses a lot more on Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga), allowing the audiences to understand the couple better. The two take on one of the most famous cases of their career after a man accused of murder claims demonic possession.

The third movie in The Conjuring saga brings up the Tomatometer with a 56%. The audiences, who may have enjoyed seeing more of Ed and Lorraine’s relationship, gave it a score of 83%.

‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (2019)

Although Annabelle Comes Home takes place in the Warren household, Ed and Lorraine are not the main focus of the story. On the contrary, it allows viewers to see their daughter, Judy (McKenna Grace), following the steps of her parents as Annabelle’s possession takes over, affecting Daniela Rios (Katie Sarife), the babysitter’s friend.

Unlike its first movie, Annabelle Comes Home presents itself better to the critics who raise the Tomatometer to a 64%. The audience also loved this movie better than the first one as they awarded it a 70%.

‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)

As the years went by and The Conjuring universe became more popular, so did Annabelle. That is when the audience began to wonder about her origin and director David F. Sandberg delivered exactly what they were looking for. The story follows six orphaned girls as they move into the house of a former toy maker and his wife. A seemingly innocent doll turns into everyone’s biggest nightmare.

Annabelle: Creation is proof that a sequel can at times be better than the first movie, both in the eyes of the critics and the audience. The difference with this movie is that for the second time — The Conjuring itself was the first time — the Tomatometer places it higher than the audience. Critics gave it a 70% while the audience gave it a 67%.

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2016)

The Conjuring 2 has Ed and Lorraine Warren traveling overseas to help a family in distress. The second movie following the couple introduces the audience to a single mom and her four children who claim there is something going on in their house. As the Warrens investigate, they come to realize the family is the victim of demonic possession. But as the case develops, and they try to fight this evil force, the couple finds themselves being the target as well.

This time around, the Tomatometer inched close to perfection as the critics awarded the movie an 80%. The same goes for the audience who chose to give the film an 81%.

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

The Conjuring is where it all began nearly a decade ago. Ed and Lorraine Warren are introduced to the world as they help a family who is experiencing supernatural events. As the movie goes on, the audience and the Warrens discover there is a long history of horrifying and diabolic events that took place in the house where the Perron family lives. It all culminates with the demonic possession of Carolyn (Lili Taylor), the mother.

This movie is the first one the critics liked better than the audience. The Tomatometer was definitely close to perfect with an 86% while the audience decided to reward The Conjuring with an 83%. This high percentage proves the original is still the favorite one.

