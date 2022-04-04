The Conjuring films have become the most successful horror franchise in box office history, bringing all things ghostly and demonic to the big screens. The life and careers of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by now-horror icons Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, inspired many of the shocking tales in the conjuring universe and heavily influenced the horror genre in the 2010s.

The success behind the series comes from its eerie, unsettling atmosphere and effective jumpscares, backed by the claim that the stories are based on the Warrens' real-life experiences. From clairvoyant encounters to horrifically violent entities, each film in The Conjuring franchise draws on true stories and events from those unfortunate enough to have experienced malevolent spirits and demons.

The Perron Family Haunting

'The Conjuring' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

The first film of the franchise was inspired by one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most famous paranormal investigations. In the 1970s, the Perron family was subject to a terrifying haunting by multiple nefarious spirits that made life at their Rhode Island farmhouse a living hell. The Perrons' experiences launched the Warrens to notoriety, and their subsequent experiences inspired other films, most notably The Amityville Horror.

Fans would be shocked to know that the horrific exorcism scene in The Conjuring was based on a real-life séance conducted by Lorraine Warren in the house to contact the spirits that were terrorizing the Perron family. The eldest of the Perron children, Andrea, claimed to have seen her mother, Carolyn, become possessed, speaking in tongues and even floating above the ground in her chair.

Watch on Max

Bathsheba Sherman

'The Conjuring' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

The violent and terrifying spirit known as Bathsheba Sherman that tormented the Perron family in The Conjuring was inspired by a real-life woman who lived on the land centuries ago. Born in Rhode Island in 1812, Bathsheba Sherman was feared by the locals, who claimed she was a Satan-worshipping witch, rumored to have been related to a woman hung during the Salem Witch Trials.

Legend states that Bathsheba put a curse on the land and anyone who occupied her property before she died. The home is especially unwelcome to women, said to make this vengeful spirit even more agitated. Daring fans can now spend the night at this cursed house — but be sure to pack some holy water just in case.

The Enfield Poltergeist

'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

11-year-old Janet Hodgson was subject to a ghastly haunting that lasted nearly two years while living in Enfield. Many British publications caught wind of the eerie events taking hold, which reached a shocking climax when Janet supposedly became possessed.

Many chilling moments from The Conjuring 2 are pulled from real-life incidents reported by the Hodgson family. Audiotapes recorded a deep, scratchy voice coming from Janet Hodgson claiming to be a man called Bill Wilkens — a real man later proven to have died in the house. More than 30 witnesses recalled supernatural events, from strange knocking, furniture moving, and fires spontaneously igniting in the house.

Watch on Max

The Amityville Horror

'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Image via American International Pictures

In the opening of The Conjuring 2, fans get a glimpse of one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most high-profile cases. In 1975, the pair were sent to investigate the Amityville house after George and Kathy Lutz moved in. The supernatural activity they experienced was so frightening that they were driven out of their home in just 28 days.

Only a year earlier, a cold-blooded killing had taken place in the Amityville house. One of the previous tenants, Ronald DeFeo Jr., committed a shocking crime when he killed both of his parents and four of his siblings in their home. The case shocked the nation and made believers out of millions of skeptics, who keep the case alive in the annals of conspiracy and paranoia.

The Amityville Horror Release Date July 26, 1979 Director Stuart Rosenberg Cast James Brolin , Margot Kidder , Rod Steiger , Don Stroud , Murray Hamilton , John Larch Rating R Runtime 117

Watch on Max

Arne Cheyenne Johnson

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest addition to the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, draws inspiration from the case of Arne Cheyenne Jackson, the first murder suspect to plead not guilty by claiming demonic possession. Ed and Lorraine Warren helped bring this mysterious case to national attention. In 1981, landlord Alan Bono was stabbed to death by a supposedly possessed Arne Johnson after he had participated in the exorcism of his girlfriend's younger brother, David Glatzel.

According to the Glatzel family, 11-year-old David had been haunted by a man with charred skin and a thin face with animal features and jagged teeth, pointed ears, horns, and hoofs. After the exorcism, where Arne taunted the demon to leave David, he began to see the same presence. The possessed Johnson killed Bono and claimed demonic possession during his infamous trial; however, the claim did not stick, and Johnson was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, but he only served five.

Conjuring 3 / The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Release Date May 25, 2021 Director Michael Chaves Cast Patrick Wilson , Vera Farmiga , Sterling Jerins , Charlene Amoia , Mitchell Hoog , Julian Hilliard Rating R Runtime 111

Watch on Max

The Demon Valak

'The Nun' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

While the haunted monastery depicted in The Nun thankfully has no basis in true events, the evil entity Valak that terrorized the monastery is not entirely fictional. Horrifically, Valak has been written about in several ancient texts for centuries.

Lesser Key of Solomon, a 17th-century text, described Valak as "the great president of hell," considered to be an extremely powerful and dangerous demon with an army of 30 underlings ready to do his evil bidding. The Conjuring franchise has Valak adopt the form of a demon nun, but it remains vague enough about Valak's origin to fit the 17-century text. Let's hope this scary entity stays inside the pages of these ancient texts!

Watch on Max

The Haunted Borley Church

'The Nun' (2018)

The creepy Romanian monastery where the terrifying events of The Nun take place was inspired by the real-life Borley Church in Essex. The church has been the site of endless strange occurrences for centuries and has gained the title of "the most haunted house in Britain."

According to folklore, the hauntings began in the 14th century following the execution of a nun after being accused of having an affair with a monk. A range of supernatural activities in the church has been reported, such as the sound of heavy footsteps in the empty hallways and the appearance of ghostly figures. Seems like The Nun did the site justice with its creepy portrayal!

Lorraine Warren's Ghostly Encounter

'The Nun' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

The menacing nun character in the conjuring universe was inspired by two mysterious experiences Lorraine Warren had in the 1970s. Warren's son-in-law spoke of Lorraine's chilling encounter with a dark presence in her room one night, which she described as being "a swirling tornado vortex with this hooded figure."

Additionally, when the Warrens visited the haunted Borley, Lorraine claimed to feel the presence of a nun at the altar. Images captured by the accompanying photographers show swirling mists of smoke that can be seen next to Lorraine. This supernatural experience, combined with the description of a chilling dark presence, inspired director James Wan to create The Nun.

The Possessed Raggedy Ann Doll

'Annabelle' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Fans would be horrified to know that the terrifying Annabelle doll seen in Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home is based on a real-life possessed doll. While the films definitely amp up the creepy looks of Annabelle, the mysterious circumstances that surround the real-life doll are beyond terrifying.

The seemingly benevolent Raggedy Ann doll was the supposed cause of a range of demonic attacks and near-death experiences. The Warrens believed that the doll was possessed by a demonic force that attempted to disguise itself as the spirit of an innocent girl named Annabelle to infiltrate the homes — and souls — of sympathetic victims. Shockingly, the doll has been deemed so dangerous that the Warrens keep it locked in a specially made case that Ed Warren would periodically bless with a binding prayer for protection.

Annabelle Release Date October 2, 2014 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Annabelle Wallis , Alfre Woodard , Michelle Romano , Eric Ladin , Tony Amendola , Ward Horton Rating R Runtime 99

Watch on Max

La Llorona

'The Curse of La Llorona' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

The sinister entity in The Curse of La Llorona is based on a terrifying ghost from Mexican folklore. Generations of children were told the creepy legend of La Llorona, AKA The Weeping Woman, a wailing spirit doomed to wander the Earth after committing heinous acts against her sons.

The legend tells of a woman named Maria who drowned her two children in a fit of rage after she caught her husband with another woman. Overcome by grief, she committed suicide and now wanders the Earth, wailing in search of her children. She is known to attack or kidnap any children who cross her path; if you hear her cries nearby, relax, for she is far away. However, if you hear them in the distance, chances are she is right next to you.

The Curse of La Llorona Release Date April 17, 2019 Director Michael Chaves Cast Linda Cardellini , Patricia Velasquez , Raymond Cruz , Sean Patrick Thomas , John Marshall Jones , Madeleine McGraw Rating R Runtime 93

Watch on Max

NEXT: Every Movie in The Conjuring Universe, Ranked