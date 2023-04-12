When talking about all time great horror franchises, The Conjuring is on the top of most genre fans’ lists. The franchise was started by director James Wan in 2013 and has seen eight feature films thus far. Now, in a bit of spooky breaking news, a Conjuring drama series from Wan and Peter Safran is being developed for Warner Brother’s newly rebranded streaming service Max.

Not much is known about this potential series yet, but it will “continue the established story in the feature films.” There are many chilling parts that make up the Conjuring universe. The main thread being real life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are played wonderfully by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively. The pair of paranormal investigators have appeared in The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Annabelle Comes Home. The Annabelle doll is the second major portion of this ghost-filled universe who has her own trilogy of films, including David F. Sandberg’s masterful Annabelle: Creation. The other two Conjuring verse films include The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun, the latter of which is getting a sequel, The Nun 2, on September 8. Nun 2 will be the first conjuring film since the underrated The Devil Made Me Do It, which was released in June 2021. A fourth mainline Conjuring film starring Wilson and Farmiga is also in development.

While that fourth film was appearing to be the final installment in this blockbuster horror franchise, Warner Bros. may be having second thoughts. This decade-long franchise has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but each installment has been an easy money maker for the studio. This is mainly due to Wan's brilliant direction on the first two films. Wan is also in talks to be an executive producer on the series. Wan’s Atomic Monster and Safran’s The Safran Company would produce. Again, there’s nothing concrete on the series yet or news if Wilson and Farmiga would return, but this series would be the perfect opportunity to finally explore the Warrens’ museum. This is something that has been teased since the beginning of the franchise and was the loose focus of Annabelle Comes Home.

It looks like the Conjuring series is alive and well with this exciting series news. While horror fans anxiously wait for The Nun 2 this September and the eventual Conjuring 4, you can stream the original Conjuring trilogy on HBO Max now.