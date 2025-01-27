For horror fans, particularly those who like their scares mainstream, there's good news coming up as one of the most iconic haunted house stories of the last decade, James Wan’s The Conjuring, is making its way to Max on February 1. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the world's most beautiful couple who also happen to be ghost hunters, The Conjuring is inspired by, and loosely based on, the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and follows the Warrens as they assist the Perron family, whose farmhouse has become a playground for a malevolent spirit. Not like a literal playground, though. There are no monkey bars here.

The Conjuring was a game-changer for modern horror, grossing over $320 million worldwide on a $20 million budget and kickstarting a massively successful shared universe. Its success led to two direct sequels, The Conjuring 2 (2016) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), both of which investigated new cases from the Warrens, plus a host of spin-offs, all of which were huge hits:

Conjuring Movie Box Office Gross (Worldwide) The Conjuring $319.5 million The Conjuring 2 $321.8 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It $206.4 million Annabelle $257 million Annabelle: Creation $306.5 million Annabelle Comes Home $231.3 million The Nun $365.6 million The Nun 2 $269.6 million

Is 'The Conjuring' Worth Seeing?

Collider's review of the film was fairly critical, but one place it did take solace was the Warrens themselves, who keep the narrative grounded amidst the supernatural chaos, stating that "the only thing keeping The Conjuring from feeling completely stale are the Warrens. They're intriguing figures not only because of the great performances from Wilson and Farmiga, but because they're willing to be skeptical." Unlike many portrayals of paranormal investigators, the Warrens aren’t presented as frauds or people blinded by their own beliefs. What also helps is that the pair are happy enough to pour cold water on hauntings that can be easily explained, which does make it more credible. Wan’s direction shows some real strength too, with moments that hint at his ability to truly unsettle the audience, but they're only fleeting, as "there are brief moments when The Conjuring breaks free of the familiar and Wan can terrify us with something we didn't see coming."

Still, we would advise you to watch the film and examine it on its merits. The film clearly did something right to spawn a spin-off universe and numerous sequels, the final iteration of which — The Conjuring: Last Rites — is opening in theaters later this year. The Conjuring arrives on Max on February 1.

get max