In the subgenre world of horror films, there are few more terrifying than “based on a true story.” While some of the details have, of course, been changed for the sake of the story, it’s chilling to know that the plot is based on something that actually happened. Such is certainly the case for The Conjuring franchise, which chronicles the work done by real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. Next month, just in time for spooky season, The Conjuring and its sequel, aptly titled The Conjuring 2, will be heading to Max, where subscribers can stream them to their hearts’ desire.

Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively, the first movie centers around the Perron family, who have just moved into a home in Rhode Island only to find that they’re not alone. As the Warrens and Perrons dig into the rich history of the town, they uncover some sinister truths about the ground on which the home was built, forcing them to come face-to-face with a demonic entity. If there’s one thing The Conjuring film series and all the off-shoots to come from it aren’t lacking, it’s talent. Along with Farmiga and Wilson, the first movie also features performances from Lili Taylor (The Haunting), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Joey King (The Kissing Booth franchise), Shanley Caswell (Detention), Hayley McFarland (Lie to Me) and more.

‘The Conjuring’ Casts a Spell On Audiences

Directed by James Wan, the first movie was such a hit that not only did Warner Bros. push forward for a sequel, but in the meantime, it developed and released a spin-off titled Annabelle, which focused on yet another one of the Warrens' mystifying cases. In 2016, The Conjuring 2 began to haunt cinemas, with the story jumping across the pond to the site of the infamous Enfield haunting. With a swarm of alleged poltergeist activity, the Hodgson family had just about come to their wits’ end by the time the Warrens were able to answer their call in 1977. Like the debut feature, the sequel also had a stacked cast that included Madison Wolfe (The Man in the White Van), Frances O’Connor (Mansfield Park), Simon McBurney (The Last King of Scotland), and more.

Beyond the second film, The Conjuring universe has now grown to include a total of eight titles, each pulling back the curtain on a different case investigated by the Warrens. As for its future, not only is there another movie set to arrive next year titled, The Conjuring: Last Rites, but plans for a TV show have also been chugging right along, proving that audiences just can’t seem to get enough of the spooky based-on-a-true-story films.

Head to Max on October 1 to check out The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.

The Conjuring Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Release Date March 20, 2013 Director James Wan Cast Vera Farmiga , Patrick Wilson , Lili Taylor , Ron Livingston , Shanley Caswell , Hayley McFarland Runtime 112 Main Genre Horror Writers Chad Hayes , Carey Hayes Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Inspired by the true case files of the Warrens. Expand

