Legendary demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) may be putting away their crosses in the final Conjuring film, Last Rites, but that does not necessarily mean the end of the franchise. According to Variety, Max is still developing that television series they announced last spring. The franchise started over a decade ago with the James Wan-helmed feature film The Conjuring, inspired by the cases of the self-proclaimed haunting experts. Inspired is the correct term, as The Conjuring films are highly stylized and deviate quite a bit from reality. But that hasn’t stopped horror fans from embracing the husband and wife team as they defeat evil nuns and haunted dolls.

The Conjuring series has been incredibly lucrative for Warner Bros., spawning several spin-offs and crossover films set in the universe. The period horror film The Nun even cast Farmiga’s real-life sister, Taissa Farmiga in the lead role. Truth be told, there is no shame in ending the feature film series. The first film premiered in 2013 and there are only so many silver-screen-worthy cases from the Warrens to cover. However, a television show can be more creative than a straight film and Max has been doing impressive things with well-known IPs as of late.

Max Has Some Options For A 'Conjuring' Series

The series was first announced in 2023 as one of the properties that Max had ownership over. Max executive, Casey Bloys, confirmed that these plans had not changed, stating: “There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series.” No further information about what the television show will contain has been revealed, as it is still in early development.

Since the films only take inspiration from the life of the Warrens, the sky is essentially the limit for what the creatives behind the franchise can do on the small screen. A television series may also not require as much of a commitment from Wilson and Farmiga, depending on when it takes place. With characters from The Nun and Annabelle up for grabs, the new show could do an anthology series ala American Horror Story or a limited series like The Batman universe’s anticipated venture, The Penguin. Fans can keep apprised of updates by following Collider, and in the meantime, the flagship films can be streamed on Netflix.

