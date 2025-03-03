With horror being more popular than it has ever been as new franchise releases from modern gems like The Conjuring scare up theaters, merchandise has been giving the genre a second life outside of film. Whether it be action figures, apparel collections or Funko Pops, these movie demons and killers have transcended pop culture. That being said, with Halloween, one of the things on the rise is haunting animatronic decorations. Now, as we count down the months till the spooky season, The Conjuring and Chucky franchises are getting new scream-worthy animatronics.

From HalloweenCostumes.com, there are three horror icons included in their animatronic 2025 Wave 1 lineup. This would be Chucky in all his Good Guy Doll glory, Valak the Demon Nun and Annabelle. The latter are from the mega-successful Conjuring franchise. Valak can lunge, has light-up eyes, has music from the films and can scream. Annabelle, on the other hand, can move her head, has music from the films and is fully posable. Finally, Chucky’s knife arm can move up and down, his mouth moves and has sounds from across the franchise. While Valak and Annabelle are life-sized, Chucky will be “over-sized” at around four and ½ feet tall.

The Creepy Tale of Two Horror Franchises