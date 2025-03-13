The Conners farewell event just got merrier as the sitcom has added a new funnyman to the lineup for its seventh and final season. Seth Green, renowned for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as voicing Chris Griffin in Family Guy, has been tapped for a recurring role that will see him feature in three out of the six abbreviated episodes for the finale. The Conners Season 7 aims to deliver a befitting farewell to our favorite characters, many of whom were first introduced in the mothership series, Roseanne, almost three decades ago in 1988. Atypical with farewell chapters, Season 7 is expected to bring back some legacy characters from the past. Zoe Perry, who first appeared in the mothership series, will return for the finale, though in a different role from her first appearance.

Green is the first new cast addition officially unveiled for Season 7 and he will step into the role of Chad, Darlene's new friend at the Lobo. Per the character description, Chad is in the middle of a divorce from his wife and will find a confidant in Darlene as they will bond, "a little too closely, over their similar biting humor." His storyline with Darlene will be covered in a three-episode arc, which is half of the series that will only have an abbreviated 6 episodes. With series star Emma Kenney previously teasing that the show will wrap with an open-endedness for possible future spin-offs, the addition of new characters such as Chad could be one of the ways the finale might possibly set up the next chapter.

'The Conners' Season 7 Will Be Missing A Few Legacy Faces

Image via ABC

Much of the core cast for The Conners are expected to return for the finale including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. However, Season 7 will be missing some notable faces including Johnny Galecki's David, Michael Fishman's DJ and Estelle Parsons's Bev. The series executive producer, Bruce Helford, explained Galecki's absence in a TVLine interview revealing that though David won't feature, the character remains a part of the story and will be "very much mentioned." Likewise, Season 7 will also reference other characters in absentia as the finale will aim to offer key updates on every legacy character.

Up next for Green is The Highest Stakes, a thriller feature where he will play one of the central trio along with Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods) and Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), set for release next year.

The Conners Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, March 26 at 8 pm on ABC.