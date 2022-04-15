Four years after he was first introduced to the Conner family as Beverly's questionable new boyfriend Lou in Roseanne, veteran actor Christopher Lloyd is joining ABC's spinoff series The Connors in the same role according to Deadline. He's set to make his re-entrance into the series for the episode "The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling" which airs on May 4. As a sneak peek of his return, Deadline also has an exclusive image of a more well-groomed and dressed Lloyd together with John Goodman.

Lou's reappearance won't be tied to Beverly this time, but instead to Mark. He'll be teaching Mark how to play the contrabassoon, but not without a bit of tension and butting of heads. After the two go at it, Dan is forced to step in to help Mark out and confront Lou, but he realizes that there is more common ground between the two than it first seemed. The episode's main plot meanwhile will center on Darlene and her inability to manage the stress of construction. When a serious accident occurs, she makes a life-changing decision after reconsidering all that's happened.

Judging from the image and the episode description, Lou seems a little more put together since the last time he was around the Conner family. When he was cozying up to Bev during an episode of Roseanne's revival season, he grossed out Roseanne and Jackie with his not-so smooth-talking and general greasy demeanor. Roseanne also had to help him put on his compressive socks because Jackie absolutely would not touch his feet. We'll get to see a wittier side of the character as he guides Mark through his lessons.

Lloyd is obviously best known as Doc Brown in the all-time classic time travel flick Back to the Future, but we're in the midst of a bit of a Lloyd renaissance lately. Now at age 83, he's set to team up with Rachael Leigh Cook later this year for the family feature Spirit Halloween based on the iconic costume store of the same name. Perhaps the most exciting upcoming Lloyd appearance though is his addition to the cast of The Mandalorian Season 3 in an unknown role. Beyond that, he also recently appeared in the Bob Odenkirk-led Nobody as well as The Tender Bar and he made a fun appearance as the Doc Brown-inspired Rick Sanchez in a live-action promo for Rick and Morty.

New episodes of The Conners air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Lloyd will get to make a second impression as Lou in the new episode on May 4.

