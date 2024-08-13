As a direct sequel to Roseanne, The Conners is what Roseanne became once that resurrected series was cancelled following controversial comments made by its star Roseanne Barr. Now centered around the other family members within the ensemble cast, The Conners has been going strong for six seasons, and will return for a final six-episode seventh season.

Like its original, The Conners aims to serve as social and political commentary as much as it does entertainment. Through the six seasons to date, the show has touched on serious topics that dominate social conversation, typically through the lens of lower-to-middle-class members of society. From gender identity to racism, immigration, taxes, privilege, even the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has covered it all. Some of its episodes stand out over others, often for the way they deal with serious subject-matter in a humorous and relatable way.

10 “Miracles”

Season 1, Episode 5

Ben (Jay Rowland Ferguson Jr.) has become a huge part of the show, which should rank among the best 21st century sitcoms. Now a main cast member, it’s easy to forget the episode where he is introduced. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) finds a job at a local crime magazine, and she meets her match in the sarcastic and sullen Ben. It’s clear that, despite the way they butt heads, there’s a spark between them. Fans can instantly guess that something will materialize between the two.

It's also in this episode that Becky (Lecy Goranson) announces her later in life pregnancy and reveals that she plans to raise the child on her own. She worries that the biological father, an illegal immigrant, will not be able to financially help. It’s a situation to which many women can relate. Becky is stuck at such a difficult point in her life, and it makes the story so relatable to so many who don’t often see such stories portrayed on TV in such a realistic way.

9 “Protest, Drug Test and One Leaves the Nest"

Season 3, Episode 6

The Conners continue to push the envelope in this episode, which brings another topical issue into the fold: gender identity. When supervised drug testing becomes a requirement at the plant, Robin (Alexandra Billings) decides to resign and Darlene and Becky can’t figure out why she is so against it. They wonder if she has a drug problem.

As it turns out, Robin reveals that she is transgender and thus takes hormone-related drugs that are necessary, but that would come up in a drug test. She would rather keep these details confidential. In a beautiful moment of solidarity and support, Becky gets herself appointed drug supervisor, since she was such an advocate for the program, as well as a union rep, and is able to keep Robin’s secret. It’s an important episode that reveals challenges others might not even consider when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community and especially the transgender community. The Conners might not be one of the best LGBTQ+ TV shows of all time, but the show has tackled the topic of gender and sexuality in a liberal and open-minded way.

8 “Bridge Over Troubled Conners”

Season 2, Episode 20

The finale of the season, this episode really brings home one of the key points of the show: how difficult it is for lower-to-middle-class families to get by, even when they work hard and seemingly do everything right. Despite continuing to do physical labor long after he should be retired, Dan (John Goodman) still hasn’t paid off his mortgage. And now, he is facing foreclosure. Darlene feels guilty and wants her and Ben to move in to help with the payments instead of going out on their own to buy an apartment. It’s a situation so many grown children have found themselves in. Meanwhile, Dan is initially too proud to accept the help, another deeply relatable moment in the show.

Another crucial topic is highlighted in this episode: immigration. Emilio (Rene Rosado) is a hard-working member of society, but he has to go back home to Mexico. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky drive to the border so he can at least meet his baby daughter. In a shocking moment, Becky reveals that she got married to Emilio, which would allow him to re-enter America after two years. Instead of waiting, however, and missing pivotal years in his daughter’s life, Emilio comes into the country illegally. While it isn’t right, the situation also mirrors that of many others, and humanizes a story that, so many hear about and instantly judge without truly understanding the circumstances.

7 “Money, Booze and Lies”

Season 3, Episode 14

There’s a lot that happens in this episode. Dan is now working at the hardware store that Ben owns, and he believes that the knowledge he possesses is worth more than what he is being paid. He demands a share in the business, but Ben says no, causing a rift between them. Things go south quickly, and Ben fires Dan, who evicts Ben from their home. It’s a turning point in the relationship between Darlene and Ben, as Ben realizes that Darlene’s family will always come first.

Meanwhile, Becky is feeling insecure and embarrassed of herself when an old high school rival comes to visit. The last thing that Mike Withers (Darien Sills-Evans) remembers of Becky is that she was an academically proficient student with a bright future ahead of her. To hide the fact that she’s an alcoholic, Becky drinks wine as she continues to tell lies about her life. She later admits what happened to Darlene and swears she’s committed to her sobriety. It’s a moment that anyone who deals with addiction will appreciate seeing, knowing they aren’t alone should they ever fall off the wagon. What’s most important is to get back up and back on.

6 “Two More Years And A Stolen Rose”

Season 5, Episode 11

William H. Macy, known for his many movies, guest stars in this episode as Smitty, Dan’s high school rival who was competing for Roseanne’s affections when they were younger. Just when Dan is slapped with a much higher mortgage payment, he runs into Smitty at their high school English teacher’s funeral. Smitty ends up loaning Dan the money he needs, but then tries to embarrass Dan in front of everyone as revenge for “stealing” Roseanne from him. Dan is fuming but realizes what truly matters when he reads a letter he wrote to himself in English class back when he was in school. He recognizes what’s truly important, but cashes the check anyway, pretending in front of everyone else that he ripped it up.

It's yet another episode that showcases the struggles lower-to-middle-class families experience when hit with such financial burdens. Already finding it difficult to make ends meet, these situations can debilitate a person. Not everyone, after all, has a wealthy old high school acquaintance from which to get money. In a hilarious ending scene, Harris (Emma Kenney) answers the door when Smitty arrives and asks if they have met before. It’s an Easter Egg referencing the fact that both actors starred together in the series Shameless.

5 “When Sisters Collide And The Return Of The Grifters”

Season 6, Episode 5

One of the highlights of the original series Roseanne was the sibling rivalry between Darlene and Becky. While Becky was a model student, she was often distracted by popularity and boys, including her long-time boyfriend and eventual husband, Mark. By contrast, Darlene was the darker, moodier child who didn’t apply herself at school. But she was smart as well. This episode highlights this lifelong rift when the two duke it out at a bar trivia night. Darlene feels like she has to prove to Mark’s friends that she isn’t the “dumb lunch lady”, while Becky is desperate to show that she has the better education. The insults and immature bickering between them is a highlight of the episode. But what’s most important is that the sisters share a heartfelt moment at the end where both admit that they have encouraged and supported one another, and really do love each other.

This episode also shows a softer side to Dan as he finally squashes his fight with Neville (Nat Faxon). While Neville is upset, believing that Dan stole money from him, he learns that Dan used the money for something important. He gave it to his father’s widow so she could afford her heart medication. It’s an episode where Neville finally gains respect for Dan and sees him as more than just a grifter.

4 “Keep on Truckin’ Six Feet Apart”

Season 3, Episode 1

The first season to return after the COVID-19 pandemic is in full swing, this episode fully integrates the pandemic into the story. It makes sense since The Conners has always been about depicting real life situations with real life topical issues. Fans get to see how the average family deals with the rules, including having to have social distance and keep surfaces disinfected, along with different family members having different views about how to approach the pandemic.

The episode tackles how the COVID-19 pandemic affected people in different ways as well. Dan gets an eviction notice and is forced to lay off his crew and do jobs on his own to make enough money to pay the mortgage and bills. Stay-at-home rules have impacted Jackie’s business, The Lunch Box, and she tries to keep going through take-out orders, but has to lay off Becky because she can no longer afford to pay her. Emilio is hiding from ICE and working illegally, since he doesn’t have any other option. Darlene and Ben have also lost all the advertising dollars for the magazine and aren’t sure they can keep it afloat anymore. This episode also marks a turning point and full circle moment when both Becky and Darlene get jobs at the same plastics plant their mom and Jackie worked at all those years ago.

3 “Live from Lanford”

Season 2, Episode 12

This episode stands out for the unique way that it was filmed live, as usual, but also incorporated actual updates from the primary results as they were being announced. A politically charged episode, it follows Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris watching the Democratic primary on television, causing the family to discuss politics and express their opinions on candidates and some of the most pressing issues. The Conners, like Roseanne, have never shied away from talking about political topics, and this episode really highlights that.

This is also the first time that the show, which often focuses on family dysfunction, really tackles the topic of grief. Dan decides to see a priest to find out why he is having a hard time moving on from Roseanne’s death. While he has been dating Louise (Katey Sagal), they break up because of his guilt and love for his wife. It’s something any widow has gone through when dating again for the first time.

2 “Keep On Truckin’”

Season 1, Episode 1

It was an emotional episode as this was the first for the show that returned as The Conners. Due to the controversies surrounding Barr, the main character had to be written out of the show. This was handled in such a way as to, as the show is known to be, bring awareness to a current issue. The story goes that Roseanne, who was known to take pain pills to help with her many ailments, died from an opioid overdose. In her death, the family discover that she had a serious drug dependency due to her chronic pain that no one knew about. The episode touches on all the emotions a family might feel about such a discovery, including Dan looking for someone to blame (a neighbor played by guest star Mary Steenburgen) who was giving Roseanne prescription medications. It also explores the pharmaceutical world, including prohibitive drug costs.

In a parallel storyline, this is the episode where Mark reveals to Dan that he has a crush on a boy at school, exploring yet another topic of the challenges of coming out to friends and family. The episode beautifully weaves serious topics with humor and sets a tone. It confirms for fans that they can expect a similar look, feel, and the cutting dialogue they had come to expect from Roseanne.

1 “Flying, Applying and Rassling Gators”

Season 6, Episode 12

Privilege is a major issue, which is why scholarships are so important for kids who have the knowledge, drive, and skill to go far but can’t afford the education they need to take them there. But there are only so many of them to go around. That’s central to the theme of this episode, which centers around Mark. He hasn’t bothered to apply to the University of Chicago because he knows his mom can’t pay for it anyway. But when Becky secretly applies for him, and he gets in, it makes things worse. As suspected, Darlene doesn’t have the money to send him. Depressed about the disappointment, Mark goes out and gets drunk, showing how financial distress can lead to a decline in even those with potential and desire. In the end, Mark is given permission by his mom to quit university to get a job and start saving for Chicago in hopes that he can defer his acceptance. It’s a sad reality many working-class families face, and the episode really brings home the notion of sacrifice.

Also in this episode, the penultimate episode of the penultimate season, Dan finally fully pays off his mortgage. He can presumably rest easy with one big payment on his list of bills gone. It sets things up for a possible win for the family before the show comes to an official end.

