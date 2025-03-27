The end looms ever nearer for The Conners after returning with its seventh and final season less than twenty-four hours ago. Only five episodes are left in the wake of the Season 7 premiere, and Laurie Metcalf has a much-needed warning about what to —or rather, what not to expect at the end. The beloved family of the Roseanne spinoff has had a very memorable run on ABC with a combined 17 seasons and nearly four decades on the air, but that’s all sadly coming to a bittersweet wrap soon through the latest season.

This season of The Conners is about to have some loose ends, according to Metcalf, who warns fans via a chat with People not to anticipate a satisfying finale given the “very short” time left to finalize the sitcom. She said:

“There's a lot to wrap up, and I think the writers are really working hard to get everybody's storylines sort of ... not completed. It's not going to have a big bow tied up with the Conners. And it will remain true to their storyline, what happens to them in the final episode, but, it's a very short amount of time to wrap up this many seasons of a family that's covered decades.”

As one of the highest-rated comedies on ABC, The Conners will always be missed when it ends after blessing viewers with an unforgettable TV experience. Created by Matt Williams for ABC, it launched on October 16, 2018, after a planned renewal for Roseanne's eleventh season was canceled a few months prior. Metcalf stars as Jackie Harris in the series and is joined by John Goodman as Dan Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner and Ames McNamara as Mark Conner.

'The Conners' Season 7 Will Be Faithful to Its Storyline