Season 7 of The Conners, also the show’s final season, arrives in only a few weeks, which will mark the end of the beloved Roseanne franchise. Before then, TVLine has exciting news in the shape of Zoe Perry, who is set to appear in the upcoming installment. Perry, also the real-life daughter of series star Laurie Metcalf, will recur opposite her mother in two out of six Season 7 episodes as a cop who gives Jackie (Metcalf) a hard time about considering rejoining the police force at her age.

You may remember Perry from Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory spin-off prequel, where she starred as the title character’s mother, Mary Cooper, succeeding Metcalf, who played the role in the original CBS sitcom. So, fans can expect two Mary Coopers when The Conners returns on Wednesday, March 26. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that this won’t be Perry’s first appearance in a Roseanne production as she made her on-screen debut during the original run of Roseanne, where she was first cast as a younger version of her mother’s character Jackie in two episodes, during Seasons 5 and 7.

Fans will agree that The Conners Season 7 is one not to be missed, as it will bring the Roseanne franchise’s 17-season run to a close. Earlier this year, Emma Kenney, who stars as Harris, daughter to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), described what the upcoming episodes are like, as well as how the cherished sitcom will end. She revealed the number of episodes to expect before teasing what’s in store for every character, saying, “This [season], every episode is very intentional, and each character has their moment.” Kenney then said of its finale: “It kind of ends with some open-ended-ness; I think it would’ve been too sad if they made it very a clear ending.”

Check out the exclusive photo of Perry and her mom below!

Why Would Jackie Want To Rejoin The Police Force in ‘The Conners’?

Image via TVLine

In Roseanne, Jackie joined Lanford P.D. in Season 2 — one of several careers she attempted after leaving Wellman Plastics, but before she and Roseanne opened The Lunch Box. Thirty years later, in The Conners, Jackie retired and handed the restaurant over to Harris. However, in the Season 6 finale, both Jackie and Dan (John Goodman) realized they were not cut out for retirement and contemplated getting new jobs to help afford Mark’s (Ames McNamara) college tuition — a storyline that likely has something to do with Jackie’s renewed interest in law enforcement.

The concluding chapter of The Conners arrives on March 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.