The Conners have another home, the fan-favorite family will soon come to Netflix with all five seasons. The news comes as the streamer has announced the upcoming shows for March. The arrival of the series on the platform will certainly help the fans of the show to binge it in one go. Starting as the spin-off of the iconic 90s sitcom Roseanne, the Conner family came into our lives in 2018 after the original show ended.

Fans instantly fell in love with the hope-filled working-class familiar American family. In the course of five seasons, the series not only provided the comfort of the original series but focused more on the family's ever-evolving dynamics, which is not different from ours, which makes the show so relatable. Created by Matt Williams, the sixth season premiered earlier this month with much fanfare and an exciting appearance by Nick Offerman as a chef and TV host and surely, the series has more surprises to offer in coming episodes. We also saw the beginning of financial troubles for Dan and Louise as well as a face from the past returns while Dan and Darlene take a road trip to Chicago.

The returning cast members include John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky among others. The talents behind the scenes include series director Jody Margolin Hahn, writers Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen, series musician Antonio Beliveau, and executive producers Gilbert and Tony Hernandez.

‘The Conners’ Joins a Long List of Shows Coming to Netflix

The streaming platform has been adding fan-favorite shows to its catalog, most notably, legal drama Suits reigned the charts when it first dropped on Netflix and gained a new life with an LA-based spin-off helmed by the original creator Aaron Korsh and led by Stephen Amell. Similarly, CBS’ Young Sheldon was recently added to the platform and became one of its best-performing shows. Certainly, The Conners will find a completely new audience on the platform and will be a source of binging comfort for the fans.

All seasons of The Conners will drop on Netflix on March 27. You can know more about the final episodes of the sixth season with our guide here.