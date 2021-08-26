ABC has revealed it's bringing The Conners back in grand style, as Season 4 debuts next month with a live episode and a chance for viewers to win a virtual appearance as a member of the Conner family. By launching the “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes, ABC will offer fans the opportunity to talk with the cast of the popular sitcom show and make a special appearance during the live season premiere episode.

The cast of The Conners will perform Season 4’s first episode live for both East and West Coast broadcasts. As part of the episode’s storyline, the members of the Conner family will call the lucky winners of the sweepstakes to ask them how they would deal with some of the issues the family navigates daily. That means the winners will become official family members and will show up through video calls made by the Conners.

The Conners is a spin-off continuation of Roseanne, which was canceled in the wake of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweets. Barr’s character was killed off-screen on the spin-off, which also largely ignores Roseanne's controversial ninth and final season. Although the show debuted amidst Barr’s tweets’ polemic, The Conners became ABC’s most successful comedy last season.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. The show is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners return for Season 4 on Wednesday, September 22, at 9 p.m. EDT. For the chance to become a Conner yourself, check the campaign’s official website.

