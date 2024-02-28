The Big Picture Mark makes his season debut in tonight's episode of The Conners , starting college as a commuter.

He heads off to college with jokes from family but only Darlene's support, commencing new journey.

The show is currently streaming on Hulu but will arrive on Netflix next month.

Mark (Ames McNamara) has been conspicuously absent from Season 6 of The Conners through its first three episodes. Season 5 of the Roseanne spinoff saw Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) youngest graduate from high school and set himself up for greater things in higher education, with a little support from his mom. He's finally set to start his college career and make his season debut in the upcoming episode "Shrinks Don't Talk and Kids Don't Sing" and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the beginning of his first day. As he and Darlene pack his bag, the family chimes in with a few jokes and anecdotes to send him off.

The clip opens with Darlene running through everything Mark will need to get by in college as a commuter, including his books, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. Dan (John Goodman) teases him about letting his mom sort out everything he could use to run away from home, but Mark assures him that he needs to be prepared for anything without a dorm or anywhere else to report back to between classes. He doesn't get much help from Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) who compares the commuter experience to Naked and Afraid but with warm clothes and "a Jamba Juice in the student union." Becky (Alicia Goranson) recounted her own college journey of crashing in friends' dorms when needed and holding her ground when they inevitably tried to kick her out.

As Season 6 of The Conners progresses, Mark's college experience will likely be a big focus for the family. The series has followed Mark closely as he grew up in the Conner household, overcame academic struggles and prescription drug addiction, came out to his family, and finally graduated in a triumphant moment for the long-running sitcom. With the current season potentially being the show's last, his story arc could finally be nearing its end as he comes into his own in a new setting while balancing his relationship with his mother. In addition to the college story, Episode 4 will also see Becky quarrel with her daughter Beverly Rose's (Charlotte Sanchez) music teacher over a song.

'The Conners' Has a New Streaming Home

Created by Matt Williams, The Conners has a few big things in store for Season 6, including the return of Sean Astin as Becky's new partner Tyler. Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney, and Katey Sagal are also on board for the potential final season. One massive development outside their world, however, is the show's upcoming arrival on Netflix. The ABC series previously released episodes of the current season on Hulu, but its new streaming home will host all five previous seasons starting on March 27. It's expected to be another big addition for the platform which has scored several streaming wins of late with the addition of This Is Us and Young Sheldon.

Season 6, Episode 4 of The Conners premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The previous seasons are currently still streaming on Hulu. Check out our exclusive sneak peek below:

The Conners Release Date October 16, 2019 Cast John Goodman , Laurie Metcalf , Sara Gilbert , Alicia Goranson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Prequel Roseanne Network ABC

