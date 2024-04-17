The Big Picture Dan's birthday surprise doesn't exactly go as planned in The Conners Season 6, Episode 8.

Dan finds a new side hustle teaching DIY home improvement, while Darlene aims for a promotion.

The future of The Conners is uncertain, with Season 7 potentially being the last for the hit series.

There are good times ahead for John Goodman in tonight's episode of The Conners. The long-running Roseanne spinoff on ABC just passed the 100-episode milestone with last week's installment, and now the show is giving the family another in-universe reason to celebrate. Collider can share an exclusive clip from Season 6, Episode 8 that sees everyone preparing for Dan's birthday. However, things quickly go awry when he walks through the door earlier than expected, forcing the surprise party preppers to quickly and awkwardly try to pretend that they've completely forgotten about his special day.

Episode 8, titled "Toilet Hacks and the Management Track" will put the spotlight on Dan as he finds a new way to make some extra money and help pay off the house. He starts teaching housewives the basics of DIY home improvement, putting his years as a contractor to good use helping others. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) seeks to climb the ladder at Mark's (Ames McNamara) college as she pushes for a position as manager of its food services. In between that, however, she also helps plan for Dan's birthday and is one of the first people he sees when he comes home.

The sneak peek shows everyone conspicuously standing around the living room when Dan walks in. He immediately deduces that something is amiss and Darlene, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Harris (Emma Kenney), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and Louise (Katey Segal) try and fail to hide the obvious giveaways like the cake sitting on the table. Everyone pretends to be shocked that it's Dan's birthday when he brings it up, with Jackie going as far as to say that she's "annoyed" he even mentioned it. However, when he mentions he has a reason to celebrate, they bring out the balloons and the "football cake", which is actually a birthday cake.

What Does the Future Hold for 'The Conners'?

Through Season 6, The Conners has remained a staple of ABC's lineup while pulling in respectable viewership for the network. With five episodes left after Episode 8, the family still has a few storylines to explore and wrap up before going off the air again. The future is looking more uncertain than ever for the series, however, after executive producer Bruce Helford revealed nearly a year ago that this season could be the last for the Matt Williams-created comedy. Nothing is guaranteed, but Deadline also recently reported that, amid renewals for The Rookie and Abbott Elementary, The Conners is struggling a bit to land that seventh season order, especially with two new comedy series potentially on the horizon for ABC. The report further adds that, if Season 7 comes, it would almost certainly be the end of the hit series.

Until that day comes, The Conners still have more laughs to bring and heartstrings to tug through the rest of Season 6, which also features Jay R. Ferguson among its cast, along with a returning Estelle Parsons and Sean Astin plus new guest stars including Emmy winner Nick Offerman. Episode 8 airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after release, while the first five seasons are now available on Netflix. Check out our exclusive sneak peek below.

