A spin-off of the iconic 90s sitcom Roseanne, The Conners burst onto our screens back in 2018 after the cancelation of the original, with the simple premise of continuing the Roseanne story through the eyes of the Conners following the death of the aforementioned original series' titular character. Watching a loveable, hope-filled working-class American family, and one we already know and adore, was always going to be a hit, and, five seasons later, that has certainly proved the case. However, sadly, despite the grand news of a confirmed sixth season, it was also noted that this could potentially be the last for The Conners, with the upcoming Season 6 ready to see them off into the sunset in all their touching glory. So, with that in mind, and with the final moments of one of America's favorite dysfunctional families just days away, here is everything we know about The Conners Season 6 so far.

The Conners Release Date October 16, 2019 Cast John Goodman , Laurie Metcalf , Sara Gilbert , Alicia Goranson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Prequel Roseanne Network ABC

Image via ABC

The sixth and potentially last season of The Conners will premiere on February 7, 2024, at 8/7c. This comes after the release date was pushed back from its original Fall 2023 slot following last year's summer of strikes.

Where Can You Watch 'The Conners' Season 6?

Image via ABC

All episodes of the upcoming sixth season will be available live on ABC. Alternatively, episodes can be streamed the following day on Hulu, with each episode expected to be released weekly until the finale. Unlike other ABC series, past seasons of The Conners are not available to stream on Hulu, with the service only streaming the most recent episodes.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer for 'The Conners' Season 6?

Yes; available to watch above, a short teaser for the upcoming sixth season was released on December 30, 2023, showcasing that the same dysfunctional brand of witty humor will be back in abundance for Season 6. Although giving no concrete plot information in its entirety, this teaser does confirm to us for the first time that Sean Astin's Tyler will be returning, playing poker with the family as Becky's new romantic partner. As the show's potential final season, this is likely not to be the only returning face, with fan service almost guaranteed as the series bows out.

ABC released a longer trailer for The Conners Season 6 on January 31.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Conners' Season 6?

Close

Since this may be the last we see of The Conners, all the big hitters will be back for Season 6. This includes the likes of Sara Gilbert (Poison Ivy) as Darlene, John Goodman (Monsters Inc.) as Dan, Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) as Jackie, Alicia Goranson (Boys Don't Cry) as Becky, Emma Kenney (Shameless) as Harris, Ames McNamara (Roseanne) as Mark, Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) as Ben, and Katey Sagal (Futurama) as Louise. Both Jayden Rey (Bobcat Moretti) and Michael Fishman (Seinfeld) will not be reprising their roles as Mary and DJ Tanner respectively, but the loss of two is certainly outweighed by the announcement of some exciting new or returning faces for Season 6.

Firstly, making her exciting return to the role of Beverly Harris is Academy Award-winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) who will be gracing our screens at an impressive 96-year-old. As well as Parsons, the recent Emmy-award winner Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) is confirmed to be joining the cast, giving the pending final season the dash of Hollywood sparkle that a final season of this magnitude requires. This marks a reunion of sorts for Offerman and executive producer Bruce Helford after the two previously worked together on the ABC sitcom George Lopez.

What Will Happen In The Conners Season 6?

Image via ABC

After the whirlwind adventures of Season 5, including Mark's graduation and the shocking aftermath of David choosing not to attend, there are going to be more explosive storylines in this quaint little sitcom than ever before, ready to see The Conners out with a bang. As the series finale, Season 6 will see many bows tied for all our favorite characters, with Darlene and Mark now in such close proximity to one another at school, leading to them having to face the nuances of their mother/son relationship head-on. As well as this, Season 6 sees the return of Beverly Harris in episodes 2 and 3, with the mother of Roseanne and Jackie now taken heavily by dementia, with this likely to bring some tender moments of sincere drama.

The Season 6 premiere in particular has much information about it ready and waiting to be divulged, with Dan and Darlene taking a road trip to Chicago where they bump into a face from the past, the first murmurings of financial instability for Dan and Louise, and an exciting appearance by Nick Offerman as a chef and TV host. When discussing the upcoming premiere with TVLine, executive producer Bruce Helford confirmed that Jackie hasn't quite been meeting her expectations at The Lunch Box, saying “She hasn’t been doing what she needs to do, and Louise and Becky are really frustrated by how it has impacted business. Becky reaches out to a restaurant rescue show, and who shows up but Nick Offerman!”

Who Is Behind 'The Conners' Season 6?

Image via ABC

Once again, ever-present executive producer Bruce Helford will be back at the helm to steer The Conners ship through its sixth season. Other talented names returning behind the scenes include series director Jody Margolin Hahn, writers Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen, series musician Antonio Beliveau, and executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tony Hernandez.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in 'The Conners' Season 6?

Image via ABC

There will be a total of 13 episodes in The Conners' sixth season, a stark change from the 22 episodes of Season 5, the show's largest season to date. Season 6, episode 1 is called "The Publisher Cops Show Pilot" and has a synopsis that reads, "Jackie faces problems at the Lunch Box and must take advice from an unexpected guest; Dan and Darlene take a trip into Chicago". Episode 2 of Season 6 is titled "Valentine's Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats" and has a synopsis that reads, "Becky decides it’s time to introduce Tyler to Beverly Rose, but she is skeptical of Tyler’s bonding approach. Elsewhere, Jackie believes someone has hacked Bev’s credit card when several frivolous charges show up on the bank statement."