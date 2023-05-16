Audiences should be set for a few more laughs as ABC has announced that its sitcom The Conners has been renewed for a sixth season. The announcement of the sitcom booking its spot on the 2023-24 TV season schedule comes on the back of high profile cancellations by the network. A sixth season for the Roseanne spin-off series also ensures that the series will surpass the 100 episode mark.

The Conners emerged in October 2018 and continued to tale the tale of the Conner family, chronicling their daily lives, affairs and relationships in a warm, heartfelt manner. Ahead of the Roseanne spin-off's season 5 finale, a season which saw Academy Award nominee William H. Macy cast as a guest star on the show, executive producer Bruce Helford had hinted toward season six being the show's final outing. While speaking to TVLine at the time, Helford said “Sara Gilbert [who plays Darlene Conner-Olinsky] expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners.”

Helford did make it clear that nothing was definite at that point, highlighting that the show's ratings wouldn't be the reason if it eventually ended. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility,” Helford said, and the executive producer is right. The ABC sitcom has enjoyed brilliant viewership making it one of the network's top-rated shows. The Conners ranks number one in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demographic. With a season average of about 3.8 million live viewers per episode, the sitcom's season 5 finale pulled an impressive 3.6 million viewers tuning in.

Image via ABC

The Creative Minds Behind The Conners

Alongside Gilbert, The Conners also stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson. While some shows at ABC might have feared cancellation, The Conners might not have had such jitters given that the aforementioned names had signed new deals.Other cast members include Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and recurring guest stars Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon. The show is created by Matt Williams who is also the creative mind behind the original series. Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan developed the series and served as executive producers alongside Gilbert, Tom Werner, and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners Season 5 is available to stream on Hulu. Check out a promo for the hit sitcom below.