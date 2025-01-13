It’s almost time to bid farewell to The Conners, whose seventh and final season will premiere this March. Fans will recall that before the final episode of Season 6 aired last May, the show was renewed for another run, but with a few episodes less than usual. So, as the new season approaches, Emma Kenney has described what these episodes are like, as well as how the cherished sitcom will end. Kenney stars as Harris Conner-Healy, daughter to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), who has been somewhat running the family following Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) death.

Discussing The Conners’ final episodes, Kenney told TV Insider, “Our series finale season is just six episodes. We are used to having a lot more wiggle room and maybe a few one-off episodes.” The Shameless alum shared a bit more, teasing what’s in store for every character: “This [season], every episode is very intentional, and each character has their moment.” Afterward, she said of its finale: “It kind of ends with some open-ended-ness; I think it would’ve been too sad if they made it very a clear ending.”

The Conners is a direct follow-up to the ABC sitcom Roseanne, created by Matt Williams and which ran from October 1988 to May 1997 before its brief revival in 2018. Williams also developed the sequel, which stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Werner Entertainment produces with Bruce Helford, Tom Werner, Tony Hernandez, Sara Gilbert, Dave Caplan, and Bruce Rasmussen serving as executive producers.

‘The Conners’ Has Had A Great Run!