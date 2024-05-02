The Big Picture Fans of The Conners can rejoice that they're getting one final season with around six episodes.

The Conners has been renewed for Season 7, which will give the creatives a chance to wrap up the series.

The hit series was a long-awaited spin-off of the classic, long-running series Roseanne.

All good things must come to an end, but for fans of The Conners, they’ll at least be getting one more season. The news comes from an insider close to the folks at Deadline who say that while the renewal has yet to be fully confirmed, things are looking good for the family that first captured the hearts of audiences in the long-running series, Roseanne. Although it won’t be a full season, fans will still be happy to know that somewhere around six episodes are on the way with main cast members such as John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2), Sara Gilbert (The Big Bang Theory), and Lecy Goranson (Boys Don’t Cry) returning for one final hurrah.

The family-centered comedy drama just celebrated a major milestone, ringing in its 100th episode during its currently-running sixth season. Exactly how the creative team plans to bring the show to a uniform, cohesive, and satisfying ending will remain to be seen as—for those who remember the trippy and wild Roseanne finale will know—it’s something that the fandom deserves. Gilbert, who has played teenage-turned-grown-up daughter Darlene since the original series dropped in 1988, has been a vocal advocate in ensuring the show builds itself to an ending not only worthy of its dedicated viewers but also the dysfunctional yet loving family who we've come to love over more than three decades.

Rumors began spreading last spring that Season 6 would be The Conners’ swan song, with executive producer and showrunner, Bruce Helford, as well as Goodman preparing audiences for the end of the road. Thankfully, this isn’t the case, and now we can take a deep sigh of relief that this batch of episodes won’t be the last time the Conners are up to their lovable hijinks. There’s still plenty of drama yet to play out during the sixth season of the show as it winds down to what we expect to be a cliffhanger going into the seventh and final season.

Who Will Be In ‘The Conners’ Season 7?

While no casting details have been announced at this time for who will be joining the call sheet for the show’s final set of episodes, it’s almost a given that Gilbert, Goodman, Metcalf, and Goranson will return alongside other favorites such as Emma Kenney (Shameless), Katey Sagal (Futurama), Michael Fishman (Seinfeld), Ames McNamara (Roseanne), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), and Jayden Rey (Bobcat Moretti). While we know this is a stretch and leaning on a hope and a prayer, could there be room in his schedule for George Clooney to reprise his role as Booker? Or perhaps Sandra Bernhard will make a comeback as Nancy? Only time will tell.

New episodes of The Conners arrive weekly on Wednesdays on ABC with streaming to follow the next day on Hulu.

