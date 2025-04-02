It’s been a bittersweet week for fans of The Conners, as last week audiences welcomed the favorite TV family back for their seventh season. But, on the other hand, the return marks the beginning of the end, as this set of episodes will be the last, with the sitcom slated to come to an end after its six-episode run. Ahead of the second chapter in the final season, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek of the comedic hijinks that are set to ensue when the titular family allows cameras into their restaurant for a reality TV show.

In the first look, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is sitting on the iconic family couch alongside her nieces, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson). The trio is tuning in to see how their episode turned out, but Jackie is less than pleased with the production’s final cut. Watching alongside the women are Dan (John Goodman) and Harris (Emma Kenney), the former of whom can’t help but to laugh at his sister-in-law’s outrage over her appearance. Even though Jackie is certain the camera crew and editing team got it wrong, her family members are there to keep her firmly planted in reality.

Along with their foray into reality television, the upcoming episode of The Conners will also pull the family at the center of the story in a few other directions. Continuing with what will become an overarching plotline of the final season, Jackie and Dan will meet with a lawyer, who we presume will be played by Glee alum, Jane Lynch, as her recurring role was previously teased. The logline also teases that “Darlene connects with someone at The Lobo Lounge,” and our money is on the table that this is where ex Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast member, Seth Green, will come into play, as his supporting performance was also previously announced.

Who Else Guest Stars In Season 7 of ‘The Conners’?

Image via ABC

Joining Green and Lynch to fill out the cameo sheet for the final season of The Conners is Zoe Perry. Perry may be best known for her regular role on the hit CBS series, Young Sheldon, and has also appeared in Scandal and The Family. Her recurring role in the last set of episodes of the Roseanne offshoot marks a momentous occasion as she’ll appear opposite Metcalf, who is her real-life mother. During their time together, Metcalf and Perry’s characters will butt heads, with Metcalf’s Jackie attempting to get back onto the police force and Perry’s much younger law enforcement officer giving the ex-cop a hard time.

Check out our sneak peek of Episode 2 of The Conners’ seventh and final season in the player above and watch it tonight on ABC.