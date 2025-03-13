With less than two weeks left until Season 7 of The Conners lands on ABC, a few character updates have circulated, preparing fans for what’s coming. Most recently, TVLine confirmed that three cast members who also appeared in the original sitcom, Roseanne, will sadly not be a part of the follow-up’s upcoming season. This includes Johnny Galecki, Michael Fishman, and Estelle Parsons, who portray David Healy, DJ Conner, and Beverly “Bev” Harris, respectively.

Galecki starred in Roseanne from Season 4 till the final chapter and appeared in The Conners’ first two seasons as Darlene's ex-husband. While his character is “very much mentioned” and “very much alive” in the sitcom, executive producer Bruce Helford told TVLine that The Big Bang Theory alum “has more or less started life anew down in Nashville.” However, fellow EP Dave Caplan maintains that there was a potential story to tell, especially in Season 6, with David reconnecting with his and Darlene’s kids, Harris and Mark.

Even so, there wouldn’t necessarily have been time to see that story through, even if Galecki had agreed to come back, according to the EPs, with Helford adding:

“Honestly, once you see the arcs [you will understand]. What we never want to do is just bring somebody in just to see that person on the show. We want everyone to have something important to play.”

Why Won’t These ‘Roseanne’ Characters Return in ‘The Conners’ Season 7?