With many shows returning in just a few weeks, fans of the beloved sitcom The Conners have to wait a few more months in anticipation. The Conners' seventh and final season will premiere in March of next year, but no precise date has been revealed yet. In the meantime, TVLine has released a first look at the season, which will see actors John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson reprise their respective roles.

After fans saw Darlene (Sara Gilbert) give Becky (Lecy Goranson) the go-ahead to invite her boyfriend Tyler (Sean Astin) to come stay with them in The Conners Season 6 finale, the new chapter will see the couple give cohabitation a shot. As seen in the photo below, Becky and Tyler appear to be arguing, but unfortunately, we can’t make assumptions about the relationship until the season launches next year. Commenting on the twosome’s love affair, executive producer Bruce Rasmussen told TVLine:

“After some tough years, Becky has reclaimed who she is and begun to achieve her full potential, professionally and personally. And she’s found a loving, supportive partner in Tyler, a good man who she hopes to spend the rest of her life with.”

How Will ‘The Conners’ End?

Image via TVLine

Season 7 of the Roseanne spin-off will comprise only six episodes, the shortest of all the seasons, as reported in May. The installment was also announced as its last run that month, with executive producer Dave Caplan later addressing how the series would conclude, saying:

“But I think we’d like to give a really honest, and I’ll say dignified end to the arcs of all these characters, and the journey that they’ve all been on. We’ve always treated the show with a feeling that there’s a sense of nobility in working hard to try to get ahead. The Conners may have looked for a shortcut here and there, but they never stopped working really hard to try to make their lives better. We feel like we really owe it to these characters to pay that off in a way that is honest, and that says something about what their journeys have amounted to.”

Fellow EP Bruce Helford also admitted that anything could happen in the upcoming final episodes, but fans can always expect them to be as “honest” and “realistic” as possible. He said:

“We’ve always tried to make the show as realistic as possible. A lot of comedies are fun and that’s great. There’s a place for that. But this show has always been about the bond we’ve had with the audience, and that we will present these things in an honest way… So anything can happen, and will, in the last six episodes.

The Conners Season 7 premieres in March 2025 on ABC.

The Conners A family comedy series depicting the day-to-day experiences of the Conners, a blue-collar family in Lanford, Illinois. Following the passing of their beloved matriarch, the family members lean on each other to cope with life's challenges. The show addresses various themes such as economic hardship, raising children, and maintaining relationships. With a mix of humor and emotional depth, the series captures the essence of familial bonds and the strength found in togetherness, reflecting the struggles and joys of everyday life in a relatable manner.

rent

Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast John Goodman , Sara Gilbert , Macaulay Callard , Laurie Metcalf , Lecy Goranson , Michael Fishman , Emma Kenney , Ames McNamara , Jayden Rey , Maya Lynne Robinson , Jay R. Ferguson Writers Dave Caplan , Bruce Helford , Matt Williams

