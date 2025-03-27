After a successful six-season run, ABC's The Conners is coming to an end with its seventh and final season. The Primetime Emmy-winning sitcom initially launched as a revival of the popular 1990s sitcom Rosanne, reuniting actor Roseanne Barr with John Goodman and the rest of the returning cast filling out the Conner family in what was intended to be a direct continuation of the series. However, following the first season of the revival, Barr landed herself in hot water with a controversial tweet, and as a result, the show was canceled, despite being a ratings juggernaut for ABC. To work around the unfortunate cancelation of the Roseanne revival, the series was brought back in the form of The Conners, a new series that would continue the story of everyone's favorite working-class family... without Roseanne Barr, that is.

With Roseanne Barr being let go by the network, the strategic decision to kill off the titular character was made, with the show instead following the Conner family in the wake of Roseanne's untimely death. Despite some hesitation on the part of fans, The Conners proved to be an immensely successful series for ABC, yielding a very strong six-season run that is set to wrap up with an abbreviated final season, running only six episodes as opposed to the series' average twenty-episode seasons (give or take a few). With the final episodes of The Conners being right around the corner, continue reading to find out where you will be able to say goodbye to the lovably dysfunctional family.

When Will 'The Conners' Season 7 Be Released?

In traditional sitcom form, The Conners' final season will be a weekly event, beginning on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The show will take up its usual 8pm ET time slot and will premiere a new episode every Wednesday, same time, same place, until it concludes with the sixth and final episode on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Is 'The Connors' Season 7 Streaming?