All good things must come to an end and that time has nearly come for our favorite working-class TV family, The Conners. The fan-favorite ABC sitcom will finally bid us farewell with the upcoming Season 7 and the network has revealed via TV Line when we can expect the final season to premiere as well as the number of episodes it will include. While we would've all loved it if the Conners could continue their entertaining hijinks forever, we also agree that these dysfunctional yet lovable characters deserve a befitting farewell and this is what ABC is promising with its swan song that has been described as a farewell event.

When The Conners was renewed for Season 7, it was revealed it would be an abbreviated final run and now the network has confirmed the season will include 6 episodes, driving the total episode count to 112. While no specific premiere date has been set, ABC has scheduled the show to arrive during the midseason next spring, in March 2025, making it about a 10-month gap between the Season 6 finale and the grand finale. It's been a long wait, but hopefully, it will all be worth it when our favorite characters return for their final hurrah.

What To Expect From 'The Conners' Season 7

Image via ABC

There's no official plot yet for Season 7, but the final chapter will certainly see the Conners continue to navigate the daily challenges of their working-class life. While an emotional, joyful ending is likely in store, it won't be including them suddenly stumbling on wealth, as executive producer Bruce Helfordearlier previously teased; “I can promise you this: They will never win the lottery, and they will never be rich.” But that's no problem at all because while finance is usually a source of concern for the Conners, they somehow manage to find joy in the little things. Further teasing what to expect in Season 7, Helfordearlier also told TV Line:

“...there are no shortage of surprises in the Conners’ lives…. I think that there is much to happen that is not expected. I mean, we’ve got Bev out there, basically hopping trains and stealing pies off of windowsills. There are a lot of things that are in play, that are in motion, and a lot of things that will come in that aren’t in motion yet.”

Season 7 is expected to see the return of the main line-up, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson. As atypical of long-running sitcoms, the final season could possibly feature the return of long-departed cast members and, while nothing has been confirmed just yet, the coming months will likely spring up a few exciting names, so keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned for updates.

The Conners A family comedy series depicting the day-to-day experiences of the Conners, a blue-collar family in Lanford, Illinois. Following the passing of their beloved matriarch, the family members lean on each other to cope with life's challenges. The show addresses various themes such as economic hardship, raising children, and maintaining relationships. With a mix of humor and emotional depth, the series captures the essence of familial bonds and the strength found in togetherness, reflecting the struggles and joys of everyday life in a relatable manner. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast John Goodman , Sara Gilbert , Macaulay Callard , Laurie Metcalf , Lecy Goranson , Michael Fishman , Emma Kenney , Ames McNamara , Jayden Rey , Maya Lynne Robinson , Jay R. Ferguson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Writers Dave Caplan , Bruce Helford , Matt Williams Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Showrunner Bruce Helford , Matt Williams Expand

WATCH ON HULU