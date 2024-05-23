The Big Picture Season 7 of The Conners will have only six episodes as the show prepares for a "dignified" goodbye next year.

The producers promise a realistic and honest ending for all characters, focusing on the journey they have been on.

Mark's acceptance into the University of Chicago and illegal hacking job will lead to interesting consequences in the final season.

Everything is about to change for The Conners. The Season 6 finale brought some big changes for the characters, as the show prepares to say goodbye next season. The Conners will be coming to an end after Season 7 which will only have six episodes. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bruce Helford sat down with The Wrap to discuss how the Season 6 finale set the stage for a dignified goodbye.

The producers addressed how the final season would go without giving away too many plot details. What fans should know is that the ending will be “dignified”. Caplan says, “I think we like to give a really honest, and I’ll say dignified, end to the arcs of all the characters and the journey that they’ve all been on. We’ve always treated the show with a feeling that there’s a sense of nobility in working hard to try to get ahead.” He continued:

“The Conners may have looked for a shortcut here and there, but they never stopped working really hard to try and make their lives better. We feel like we really owe it to these characters to pay that off in a way that is honest, and that says something about what their journeys have amounted to.”

Helford adds, “We’re not afraid of people having success, and we’re not afraid of people having failure…we’ve always tried to make the show as realistic as possible.” The Conners is known for presenting honesty to its viewers following the iconic titular family from the 90s sitcom Roseanne. The Conners brings comedy to the realities of family and financial struggles that many audiences can relate to over three decades after the original series hit the small screen.

The Season 6 finale followed the aftermath of Mark (Ames Mcnamara) learning that he had been accepted into the University of Chicago after Becky (Lecy Goranson) sent an application without his knowledge. Despite the financial hardship that his family faces, he accepted the offer. Although he accepted the offer, he ended up securing a job as an illegal hacker and lied to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) about having a stable job. Darlene is now under the impression that Mark has found some stable ground and has started thinking about her job at the cafeteria.

Helford promises some “interesting” consequences for Mark’s illegal hacking job. However, the illegal hacking came from the pressure of being the driving force to end the family struggles. Mark is now at the point where he feels that the financial hardship he and his family face is unfair, and he is “willing to put the burden on himself.”

The fallout will be interesting between Darlene and Mark. The Conners have always tried to improve their living conditions, and now Darlene believes that they have finally done it. The executive producers will stay true to the show for Season 7, highlighting the realistic life of a working-class family, so it will be interesting to see how this ends.

The Conners final season does not yet have a release date. You can stream all seasons on Netflix, as the show has recently been added to the streamer.

