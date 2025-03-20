In exactly six days, The Conners’ seventh and final season will premiere on ABC, marking the first of the last days of the cherished sitcom. As fans count down till then, TVLine has released an exclusive trailer which shows a combination of new and archival clips dating back to Roseanne’s run from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997. The Conners Season 7 arrives on Wednesday, March 26 and will see the return of fan-favorite characters alongside a few new stars, including Seth Green and Zoe Perry.

In the trailer, the world’s best dad, Dan Conner (John Goodman), can be heard saying, “We treat each other with respect… we work hard… and no matter what, we stick together.” The beloved character goes on, “We always said if the kids were still alive at the end of the day, we did our job. I think we did better than that. It makes me realize that we did the right thing by not selling them.”

With The Conners returning soon, the official logline for the final season premiere teases that Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne’s addiction, which sparks a family debate. Plus, Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Tyler (Sean Astin) give cohabitation a shot while Darlene (Sara Gilbert) receives a promotion at work and hopes that it will afford her more quality time with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Check out the trailer for the show's final season below!

'The Conners' Season 7 Adds & Removes These Characters

Earlier this month, The Conners added Young Sheldon star Perry, who is also Metcalf’s real-life daughter. She will appear in two Season 7 episodes as a cop who gives Jackie a hard time considering rejoining the police force at her age. Another addition made about a week ago was Green, who will appear in three episodes as Chad, “Darlene’s new friend at the Lobo who is going through a separation from his wife.”

As for the characters who will not appear in The Conners’ final run, it was recently reported that Johnny Galecki, Michael Fishman, and Estelle Parsons will be absent. Galecki starred in Roseanne from Season 4 till the final chapter and appeared in The Conners’ first two seasons as Darlene's ex-husband, David Healy. Meanwhile, Fishman last appeared in the Season 4 finale of the follow-up series as DJ Conner, with the next season revealing that DJ had reunited with his wife, Geena, who was stationed in Germany. Lastly, Parsons starred in all ten seasons of Roseanne as Beverly “Bev” Harris, but her imminent absence in The Conners is majorly due to distance; however, executive producer Bruce Helford neither confirmed nor denied if she would return.

The Conners Season 7 premieres in a few days. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the ABC sitcom.