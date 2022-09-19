It’s been a while since fans last met The Conners. A renamed continuation of the hit 80s-90s sitcom Roseanne, The Connors follows a working-class American family struggling with parenting, love life, in-laws, finances, and other day-to-day issues. After four successful seasons, ending in May 2022, the ABC sitcom got renewed for a fifth season, coming this fall. The Conners Season 5 follows the newlyweds Darlene and Ben, and Jackie and Neville, who got married by the end of the fourth season. As the newlyweds head off to their respective honeymoons, but on a budget, their cost-saving plans turn their getaways into a stressful situation, albeit with some hilarity, as is expected from this chaotic family.

The comedy series is created by Matt Williams and developed by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan, who also serve as executive producers, along with Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, and Tony Hernandez. The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson in major roles.

If you are a fan of the popular sitcom and have been waiting to find out what happens after Season 4 ended with multiple weddings in the family, then your wait is over. Check out this handy guide we have made on how, when, and where you can watch The Conners Season 5 when they return this September.

The Conners Season 5 is premiering on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, which is the same day, and the same time as its previous season. The same episode will be available for streaming the next day, i.e., Thursday, September 22, on ABC.com and Hulu.

Where Is The Conners Streaming?

The Conners is a spin-off and extension of Roseanne, a hit sitcom series from the late 80s and 90s, created by Matt Williams, which centered on the titular matriarch of a family in Illinois. In 2018, the show was revived and renamed The Conners, serving as a follow-up to the original series. The new series revolves around the rest of the family after Roseanne’s death. After the series’ fourth season, released in May 2022, The Connors was renewed for a fifth season, which may or may not be the show’s last.

If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on this popular show, then you can watch all four seasons on ABC.com or just Season 4 on Hulu. The new season is expected to have episodes dropping on Hulu a day after they air on ABC.

Is There a The Conners Season 5 Trailer?

This might be a bit of bad news for fans since there’s no trailer or promo for The Conners Season 5. There might be a trailer coming up, but there’s no news on that as of now. Meanwhile, you can watch, or rewatch, depending on how updated you are on the show, the last episode of Season 4 to prepare yourself for what’s coming in the fifth season.

Watch a clip from the Season 4 finale here:

How Many Episodes Does The Conners Season 5 Have?

As of now, there is no official announcement about the number of episodes that there will be on The Conners Season 5. The first season of the series, when it started in 2018, had about 11 episodes. But from Season 2 onward, The Conners had a standard set of 20 episodes per season. So, Season 5 might follow suit. Additionally, The Conners Season 4 premiered with a live episode but that doesn't seem to be the case for this season. Here are the details of the first two episodes of the fifth season:

Episode 1: “Double Honeymoon and Seeing Double” - September 21, 2022

Episode 2: “Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much” - September 28, 2022

Both episodes are directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.

Can You Watch The Conners Without Hulu?

As mentioned above, The Conners is an ABC original series and is available for streaming on Hulu the next day after each episode airs on ABC. You can easily subscribe to Hulu directly or through Prime Video add-on plans and access not only this hit series but also a host of other originals and popular series, movies, sports, and live shows from ABC and similar networks. To sign up with Hulu, you can choose from their two subscription plans. Their basic plan costs $6.99 per month and comes with ads. The premium plan costs $12.99 per month and is free of ads. As an alternative, you can also opt for a bundle with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN, for a total of $69.99 per month.

If you don’t have or don’t want to sign up with Hulu, then you can also watch the series on ABC.com, the ABC website and streaming service, where you can watch everything that the network airs on TV.

What Is The Conners Season 5 About?

Taking off from Roseanne, The Conners follows a working-class family from the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois, who are grappling with their middle-class lifestyle, relationships, and their extended families, after the sudden death of their matriarch. However, not all story arcs from the original series have been carried forward into the revival series. In its four years on air, the Conners have become a household name and become quite popular among fans both old and new. They are dysfunctional, chaotic, and hilarious, and showcase the struggles of a modest household in modern-day America in a uniquely humorous way that appeals to most audiences.

The Conners Season 5 takes off from where Season 4 ended. The previous season saw a bunch of weddings. In the fifth season, the newlyweds are off on their honeymoons but to save costs, they plan a joint honeymoon, which most likely will not end up well. While they are gone, the rest of the family plans a trip to a waterpark, where Harris and Mark connect in an unexpected way. As reported, there’ll be new characters, the return of some previously popular characters, and unexpected events surrounding the existing characters. So, all in all, it’s going to be a season of surprises for and from the Conner family.

When Is The Conners Season 5 Finale?

There is no date announced yet for The Conners Season 5 finale. If there are going to be 20 weekly episodes like its previous season, then the finale might air and stream sometime around the end of this year.

Watch the new drama unfold and the dynamics change when the already big family continues to grow on The Conners Season 5, this fall.