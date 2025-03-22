It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full seven years since The Conners first arrived on ABC, bringing the country’s favorite and most relatable family back onto our screens. It had been more than 20 years since the original series, Roseanne, went off the air, and, despite a bumpy comeback, the series took off like wildfire. Now, audiences are preparing to say farewell to the middle-class family all over again, with the upcoming seventh season being The Conners’ last. As one would imagine, the series is planning to go out in an explosive way, packed with guest stars from television’s biggest hits. In a new teaser, viewers can catch their first look at some of those special appearances and get a taste of what’s to come when the title returns on March 26.

The sneak peek is filled with blasts from the past, as a much younger Dan Conner (John Goodman) can be seen in the opening shot, talking about the staying power of the family. The group bands together to take on the pharmaceutical company to blame for Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) addiction that would ultimately take her life, while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) grasps onto an opportunity to rejoin the police force. We also catch a glimpse of this season’s special guests, which include Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon), Jane Lynch (Glee), and Seth Green (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Meet the New Characters Joining ‘The Conners’ Final Season

As can be seen in the teaser, Green’s character, Chad, connects himself to the family through a friendship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert). In the first look, the pair can be seen cheersing their beers and smiling at one another, while Darlene’s sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson), gives her a hard time about her new “friendship”. Lynch will pop in for two episodes as a skeezy lawyer who is assisting the family in suing the pants off the pharmaceutical company that took their loved one away. Finally, Perry joins the bunch as a cop who isn’t very open to the idea of Jackie returning to the force. Perry’s appearance on the series is a special one, as she’s Metcalf’s real-life daughter, giving the pair an opportunity to work alongside one another on a series that has defined so much of the latter’s career.

Take a trip down memory lane and get caught up on the previous six seasons of The Conners, now streaming on Hulu before the final set of episodes kick off on March 26.