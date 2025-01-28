It's been 7 whole years of pure entertaining hijinks from your favorite working-class TV family and after just over 110 episodes, it's finally time to say goodbye to The Conners. It's been a long wait to get here since the Season 6 premiere almost a year ago, but it promises to be a delightful farewell event rewarding our patience while honoring the legacy of our favorite characters. The Conners bow out in the seventh and final season, which now has a premiere date. According to Deadline, The Conners Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A farewell teaser for the final outing has also been released featuring an opening sequence that traces back to the history of the beloved sitcom. In a statement celebrating the sitcom's legacy, ABC said:

“For over three decades, audiences have followed along with the Conners as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Season 7 will see the lovable dysfunctional family remain united amidst life's challenges, as teased by John Goodman's Dan Conner, who can be heard addressing his family in the latter part of the teaser saying: “No matter how much crap life throws at us, nothing can stop us.” In addition to Goodman, also returning for the final season are Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert, as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson, as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky.

Watch the Teaser Here

The Conners began as a replacement show for the canceled Roseanne reboot in 2018. Despite not including the key character from the parent show played by Roseanne Barr (who was killed off following an off-screen controversy), The Conners still proved a hit with audiences. The sitcom did a good job of extending the legacy of the original series, maintaining decent ratings throughout its entire run. Season 7 will feature an abbreviated 6 episodes which will bring the show's total number of episodes to 112.

'The Conners' Season 7 Will Leave The Door Open For A Potential Spin-off

Close

Many fans are upset to see the curtains come down on The Conners, but there's some consolation in the fact that the series could restart some time in the future. Discussing what to expect from the finale, sitcom star Kenney teased the possibility of picking up the story years later saying; “It kind of ends with some open-ended-ness; I think it would’ve been too sad if they made it very a clear ending.” Furthermore, some of the stars have expressed interest in spin-offs, which the final lap could likely set up. The Conners has sealed its place as one of the best sitcoms ever made and audiences will always be open to more content, but for now, it's time to turn out the lights.

The Conners is created by Matt Williams and developed by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan. Executive producers include Gilbert, Helford, Rasmussen, Caplan, Tom Werner, and Tony Hernandez. Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.