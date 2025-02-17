The Void (2016) is a beloved modern cult classic of cosmic horror. Directors Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie created an indie masterpiece that features incredible practical effects, an otherworldly atmosphere, and an aura of impending doom. On a small budget of 83k, The Void successfully grossed 377k at the worldwide box office, cementing its success in the Lovecraftian horror genre. The premise follows patients, staff, and a deputy sheriff, Daniel Carter (Aaron Poole) who are trapped inside a local hospital while a mysterious cult infiltrates. The cult uses the hospital as the grounds to open a gateway to hell, allowing grotesque monsters and deadly consequences to take place. Poole delivers a memorable performance, masterfully balancing humor and satire with straight-faced terror.

Poole delivers a somewhat thematically similar performance in The Conspiracy, which was directed by Christopher MacBride in 2012. It's also a cult-focused film, but with entirely different roots and a completely non-supernatural angle. Although it's not nearly as Lovecraftian as The Void, it still tackles relevant themes like fear of the unknown and questioning reality. It follows two documentary filmmakers — one of whom, Aaron (Poole), begins to uncover a secret world order made up of elites who allegedly manipulate world events and control society. Aaron dives deeper into the conspiracy, not realizing the danger he's in until it's too late.

The Void and The Conspiracy are both 2010s independent horror productions that star Aaron Poole and feature a cult as the main theme. However, The Void is overtly supernatural, while The Conspiracy is purely focused on elitism and power. It also utilizes a found footage format in an attempt to blur the lines between fiction and reality — purposely trying to throw off the audience and make them question their own reality alongside Aaron. Meanwhile, The Void goes all out creatively with a thrilling, fantastical narrative filled with Rob Bottin-coded practical effects. Both films are entertaining and effective, but the message of The Conspiracy transcends, blending real-proven conspiracies with outlandish conspiracy theories to bring paranoia to the audience watching.

What is 'The Conspiracy's' Structure, and What Makes It Effective?

Image via Resolute Films and Entertainment

Filmmakers Aaron and Jim (James Gilbert) are making a documentary about Terrance (Alan Peterson), a conspiracy theorist that yells on street corners, rambling about elites controlling society, and how the rich and powerful control world events. The two record his daily escapades, interview him about his beliefs, and showcase his conspiracy board that takes up half his apartment. Aaron and Jim are highly skeptical of Terrance, but remain respectful and try to stay objective. However, Terrance suddenly disappears in the middle of their production, and Aaron is adamant to find out why. He saves Terrance's conspiracy board, and recreates it with the hope that he can decipher what happened. Aaron becomes fully invested as he pulls clues together and finds a disturbing pattern.

What makes The Conspiracy effective is it proves to not just its characters, but also to the audience watching, that anyone can be manipulated. At the start, audiences assume Terrance is paranoid, but as the film evolves, the audience, along with Aaron and Jim, are converted into believers. Similar to how the characters in The Blair Witch Project experience a strong shift in beliefs, skepticism slowly melts away and reveals a terrifying reality to the characters and the audience watching. This shift effectively blurs the lines between mockumentary and real life, often causing a temporary suspension of disbelief. In a way, The Conspiracy slowly grooms the audience into becoming believers by combining real-proven conspiracies, like assassinations of whistleblowers or mind control programs, with widespread false narratives; that there is a "New World Order" or that "Bush did 9/11".

What also makes The Conspiracy effective is Poole's performance. He represents a typical, skeptical American in many ways, but as he dives into the theories, he becomes paranoid. MacBride also made a conscious choice to name Aaron and Jim after the real actors who played them, further blending reality and fiction. By blurring the lines between real life and conspiracy, The Conspiracy entices the audience to question everything they know.

'The Conspiracy' Is Especially Relevant in Our Current Day and Age