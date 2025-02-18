Anyone who watched Apple TV+'s acclaimed miniseries Manhunt last year would be forgiven for thinking there was little left to say about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the pursuit of justice against John Wilkes Booth and his co-conspirators that followed. However, a little-known 2010 Robert Redford drama not only presents a new angle on this momentous event in American history but uses it to make a compelling statement about the Civil War. The Conspirator did poor box office and garnered middling reviews on release, but in spite of leaden pacing, it is a far better - and more nuanced - film than the critics gave it credit for at the time. Here's why.

‘The Conspirator’ Looks at the Hunt for Justice From an Unexpected Angle

The Conspirator tells the story not of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth, but of Mary Surratt (Robin Wright). Surratt kept a boardinghouse which Booth visited prior to the assassination, and was accused of being complicit in the murder plot. The production values are high, and the cast – from James McAvoy and the always excellent Tom Wilkinson as Surratt’s unwilling lawyer Aiken and worldly-wise senior attorney Reverdy Johnson respectively, to Colm Meaney's (Chief O'Brien in the Star Trek franchise) convincing work as an unsympathetic military commissioner out for convictions and Evan Rachel Wood as Surratt’s daughter – and uniformly top-notch.

Surratt vehemently protests her innocence and prays for deliverance from a hostile court. As the film progresses, Aiken at first represents her unwillingly but then starts to realize that a fair trial, even for someone accused of such a terrible crime, is essential to preserving American justice. His fight to ensure Surratt gets one puts him in conflict with those around him. Despite pulling every trick in the book, Aiken is unable to save Surratt from the hangman's noose. Even today, her guilt remains a subject of debate. Redford directs intelligently, keeping the focus well away from the Civil War battlefields with which the story opens, and Wright turns in a splendid, understated performance as the dignified Surratt, contrasting well with McAvoy's lively portrayal of Aiken.

‘The Conspirator’ Asserts American Justice - And Underlines the Scars Left by Civil War