In a pandemic era, the last thing that people should be worried about is having to deal with an unhinged boss. However, in Prime Video's latest series The Consultant, things are a lot worse than that.

After a gaming company's CEO is murdered, a business consultant arrives on the scene with plans to reinstate the company's reputation in the public eye. Instead of easing into the role, the new leader makes employees question everything that they know about achieving success in the workplace. The darkly comedic thriller series based on Bentley Little's best-selling novel features none other than Christoph Waltz as the cruel and manipulative consultant in charge of making this gaming business great again. Since The Consultant will come out shortly, here is everything that you need to know about the release date, cast, plot, and more.

When and Where Is The Consultant Releasing?

As previously mentioned, the series will land on Prime Video very soon. If you are looking forward to watching it, you might want to mark February 24, 2023, on your calendar. Although the streaming service has been utilizing a weekly release rollout for shows like The Rings of Power, it looks like this won't be the case for The Consultant. All eight episodes of the series are expected to come out on the same day. And when they do, you can use the following link to watch it:

It is important to note that you do need a Prime Video subscription in order to binge the production when it premieres. For those who haven't subscribed to this streaming service yet, you can do so for $8.99 per month. There is also a 30-day free trial for anyone that subscribes to Amazon Prime, so this is a great option for you if you are looking for an immediate way to watch the series without having to pay the monthly fee upfront. Amazon Prime subscribers can not only purchase products from the online store but already have Prime Video included in their monthly plan. The monthly fee is $12.99 for general audiences and $6.49 for students.

Watch the Trailer for The Consultant

The trailer for The Consultant presents Waltz's character as the intruder that takes over a successful mobile gaming studio in Los Angeles named CompWare. The company was thriving under the leadership of its former CEO until he suddenly passed away and got replaced by a newly hired consultant. "My job is to observe, streamline, and improve," he says when introducing himself to the employees at the firm. Little does everyone know that things are about to change so drastically. As some of the people working at the company decide to look for more information on the consultant, they encounter even more questions than they started with. Not only that, but the employees also notice some strange activity happening ever since the consultant came into the picture. This furthers their suspicions that they are working for someone that they can't truly trust. The trailer also features kidnappings, people wearing intimidating animal masks, and other life-threatening situations involving the company's staff. Earlier this year, on January 3, Prime Video also released a teaser trailer giving a quick glimpse at the sinister relationship between the new boss and the employees.

What Is the Plot of The Consultant?

As pointed out before, the series follows a consultant who is hired to maintain the success of a mobile gaming studio. Instead of keeping a positive atmosphere in the workplace, given that the former CEO recently passed away, the new leader is very upfront about his expectations. His strict approach makes it difficult for employees to get adjusted to the changes in their workflow, and they also become alarmed by the way the consultant invades their privacy. The more they keep an eye on him, the more they become interested in knowing more information about their new boss. As they do a deep dive on the web and notice many events out of the ordinary in their midst, the employees quickly conclude that they are working for someone who may be lying about his identity; and that's the best-case scenario.

Who's In the Cast of The Consultant?

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will once again portray a villain in The Consultant. After being recognized for his performances in Inglorious Bastards and Django Unchained, the Austrian-German actor will play Regus Patoff, the sociopath consultant who shows up one day at CompWare. Waltz appears opposite Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) and Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus) as they portray CompWare employees Craig and Elaine respectively. Other names on the cast include Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Sloane Avery (Purity Falls), Sydney Mae Diaz (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Michael Charles Vaccaro (The Bike Squad), among others.

Wolff shared in an interview with ABC that the show is "really wild, it is really destabilizing, and it gets a reaction out of you." He also talked about his experience reading the script for The Consultant and being drawn to the project immediately saying, "When I read the script, I was really loving the tone and there was a twist at the end of the pilot that I screamed in my apartment, and I was like "I need to be part of this show". I was like a rabid dog chasing it and when I got the part I couldn't believe it. I felt so lucky."

Who's Making The Consultant?

The series was adapted by creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop, who has been previously responsible for productions like the Apple TV+ original Servant and the miniseries To the Ends of the Earth. Basgallop also wrote all the episodes. Another notable contributor to the Prime Video thriller is Daniel Attias, who will be directing two episodes of the show. Attias received praise a few years back for directing episodes from The Wire and The Sopranos. Other directors include Matt Shakman (WandaVision), Charlotte Brändström (The Rings of Power), Alexis Ostrander (Interview with the Vampire), and Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets). Waltz, Shakman, Basgallop, Steve Stark (The Handmaid's Tale), and Andrew Mittman (Elvis) are all credited as executive producers. Kai Dolbashian and Ann Kindberg are stepping in as producers for this project with Donna W. Scott as a consulting producer. The music for the series is by Jeff Russo (Fargo), Series Cinematography is by Elie Smolkin (The Offer), Eduardo Enrique Mayén (Out of the Furnace), and Jess Hall (Ghost in the Shell). The series is produced by MGM Television and Amazon Studios.