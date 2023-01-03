Prime Video has unveiled the release date, a trailer, and some first-look images for The Consultant, which is the highly anticipated thriller series starring Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds). Set in the game development world, the series follows a business consultant who is hired to improve a company’s numbers – even if that means that he has to become an unpopular figure among the employees of Comp Ware.

The teaser trailer for The Consultant goes straight to the point and introduces us to the distinctly-named Regus Patoff (Waltz), who is 100% comfortable with the idea that employees will grow to either fear him or hate him. Regus also seems determined to accelerate that process, and he will do that by invading employees’ personal space, putting them in awkward situations, and other eerie behavior.

The Consultant Will Navigate Between Thriller, Terror, and Dark Humor

But that seems only the beginning of it. With a hint of dark humor, the trailer for The Consultant also reveals that the story will evolve to reach some dangerous territories, with footage unveiling bloody messages, kidnappings, conspiracies, and the word “sociopath” getting dropped. So he’s probably not your preferred coworker.

Image via Prime Video

The Consultant is created, executive produced, and showrun Tony Basgallop, who’s had plenty of experience with eerie stories: He created the Apple TV+ series Servant. The new series is also executive produced by Matt Shakman, the three-time Emmy nominee who helmed all episodes of fan-favorite Marvel series WandaVision. Shakman directed the first episode of The Consultant, which means he also set the tone for the entire season.

Aside from Waltz, the cast from The Consultant also features Nat Wolff (The Stand), Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Sloane Avery (Physical), and Michael Charles Vaccaro (For All Mankind).

The Consultant Will Utilize the Binge-Watch Model

In a somewhat unusual move, Prime Video decided to release all episodes of The Consultant at once, as opposed to dropping the series in installments of one or more episodes over the course of two or three months. This “binge-watch model” is slowly getting dropped even by Netflix – the streamer which popularized it. So we’ll have to wait and see if Prime Video decided to go with this model because they have more things in store for its subscribers in the following weeks…

Prime Video premieres all episodes from The Consultant globally on February 24.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: