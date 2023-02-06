Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained star Christoph Waltz is back in a trailer for The Consultant, which may turn out to be the Academy Award-winning actor’s most unsettling performance yet. We know, those are big words for a man who’s played some of the most depraved characters in cinematic history, but the first full look at Waltz as the sinister titular character in Prime Video’s upcoming dark-comedy thriller series elevates the term “boss from hell” to an entirely new level.

In the trailer, we meet Regus Patoff (Waltz), a brazenly cutthroat new consultant for a top app-based gaming company called CompWare. After the apparent suicide of their CEO, the company falls into the hands of Patoff, who has a very particular way of handling things. From the jump, he instructs all the employees working from home to come into the office within the hour or lose their jobs, and cuts a beloved employee from the roster after simply not liking his scent. Patoff appears unsettlingly cool, calm, and collected, but with an uneasiness lurking below the surface that may prove to be deadly. After doing a little digging, employees discover that their new temporary boss may not be who he says he is, putting them on a crash course with disaster and a fight for their lives.

Along with Waltz, the series is led by Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), Nat Wolff (The Stand), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Michael Charles Vaccaro (For All Mankind), and Sloane Avery (Physical). Backing what we’ve already seen of the production, today’s trailer promises bone-chilling moments, paired with satirical commentary on the modern-day workplace, and killer performances by an A-list cast.

Image via Prime Video

Audiences have Servant creator Tony Basgallop to thank for dreaming up the new series, and with the Apple TV+ hit thriller under his belt, we have even more of an idea of what to expect from The Consultant. Basgallop also serves as executive producer alongside three-time Emmy nominee, Matt Shakman, who Marvel fans will recognize for his directorial eye behind the masterfully crafted series, WandaVision. Lending his skills to The Consultant, Shakman also helmed the series’ first episode. Filling out the executive production team are Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman with Kai Dolbashian producing.

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, The Consultant promises to keep audiences guessing and trying to solve the mystery behind the life of Regus Patoff right alongside his unfortunate employees. Check out the trailer below and catch the series when it lands on Prime Video on February 24, 2023.