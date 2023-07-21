Let's hope none of you are excommunicado, because you've got three special dates for your diary. Collider's Steve Weintraub has been moderating a panel for the upcoming series The Continental: From the World of John Wick at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, where it has just been announced that the limited series will air as a three-part event beginning September 22, with Night 2 following on September 29, and Night 3 airing October 6.

The series stars Mel Gibson as Cormac, a crime kingpin, as well as Ayomide Adegun and Colin Woodell, who play younger versions of Charon and Winston Scott—the concierge and owner of the New York Continental Hotel—in the John Wick series. They're joined by Misha Prada as NYPD detective KD, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Ben Robson as Frankie, who will serve as the older brother of Winston.

The prequel series will focus on Winston, John Wick's close friend and companion, delving into his formative years. It will narrate the captivating story of how he rose to become the proprietor of The Continental Hotel in the 1970s, a sanctuary catering to assassins seeking safety. As the series unravels the origins of the famed hotel, Winston will find himself entangled in a challenging predicament, forcing him to confront a past he had long yearned to escape.

The World of Wick

The lore of the John Wick films and the world-building within were key components in the franchise's success, and the mythology behind a hotel chain that provides concierge services for travelling assassins is just prime for adaptation and long-form storytelling, which makes The Continental a mouthwatering prospect for fans of the Wick franchise.

Outside of The Continental, fans can also look forward to more Wickian adventures with Ballerina premiering on June 7, 2024. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film will explore the events between the third and fourth chapters of the John Wick film series. The film will star Ana de Armas as Rooney, alongside franchise veterans McShane, reprising his role as Winston, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, in what will be his career swan song, and Keanu Reeves, who has filmed a substantial role for the spin-off as John Wick himself.

The Continental launches on Peacock on September 22. Check out the synopsis below: