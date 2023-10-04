The Big Picture The action sequences in The Continental are designed to seamlessly blend with the John Wick universe, creating a compelling and essential part of the series.

Chad Stahelski's perspective on fight scenes is unique and challenging to impress, making it a significant accomplishment to receive positive feedback from him.

The creators of The Continental have set a high bar with their world-building and choreography, and the challenge for the team is to keep up while finding their own voice in this violent and captivating universe.

Larnell Stovall, the stunt co-ordinator and action director who serves as part of the team behind the Peacock three-part event series, titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick has been speaking with Collider about the work that has gone into making the series feel like an essential part of the Wick universe, via its action sequences, in order to make it blend seamlessly with what came before it, and what will follow.

The spin-off series explores the backstory of the renowned hotel for assassins set in 1970s New York City. The story follows a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, as he embarks on a quest to find his brother Frankie, portrayed by Ben Robson. Along the way, Winston becomes deeply involved in a perilous criminal underworld, forcing him to confront his own history and transform into the character we know from the John Wick universe.

Speaking to Collider's Christina Radish, Stovall spoke in detail about the process of constructing the action in the series. The Wick saga has been built on a compelling narrative, the charisma of its leading man, but just as crucially, on the bone-crunching, almost balletic choregraphy structured around the on-screen violence, to which this is a certain beauty that must be admired as much as reviled from those who are squeamish at the idea of hearing ligaments strain and snap.

Image via Peacock

Regardless, the respect is there from all parties, and the master of ceremonies has always been Chad Stahelski, the stunt guru and director of the Wick films, who, alongside Keanu Reeves has constructed a world with so much depth and lore, that one almost forgets his main craft began in stuntwork. For Stahelski, it seems, the less feedback he gives you the better your work is going.

A Unique Perspective on Violence

Chad is very interesting in his perspective on how he views fight scenes, and I respect that. He’s seen a lot and he’s done a lot, so it’s hard to impress a guy like that. If he hasn’t called you, you probably did a good job. And he hasn’t called me, so I guess he enjoyed it. They set the bar so high. The only thing we can do is try to keep up, and then find our own voice in that world, which I think we did.

The Continental is currently airing on Peacock. The final episode of the three-part limited series drops on October 6th. Catch the trailer for the series down below.