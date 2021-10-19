The Continental, Starz's John Wick prequel series, has announced more members of its cast. Yesterday, it was reported that Mel Gibson would be joining the cast of this series under the direction of Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli). Now, Colin Woodell has been announced in the leading role of Winston Scott. The Continental, which is being produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ, will be a 3-night special television event. The new show will center around the hotel from the film franchise by the same name and tell the back story of the owner of the safe haven for assassins, Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the films.

Woodell comes well prepared for his role as the iconic hotel manager as he has held roles in shows such as HBO’s The Flight Attendant, The Purge, The Originals, Masters of Sex, and Designated Survivor. As far as films go, Woodell has appeared in The Call of the Wild and Unfriended: Dark Web.

Starring along Woodell to tell the backstory of this fan-favorite character will be Hubert Point-Du Jour (Doctor Death) as Miles, Jessica Allain (The Laundromat) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen, and Ben Robson (Vikings) as Frankie.

The John Wick franchise, which has grossed more than $600 million worldwide, tells the story of a retired assassin that is sucked back into the life of hired killings after a mob boss’ son kills his beloved dog given to Wick by his now deceased wife. The story of The Continental will take place years before John Wick’s story begins as we see a young Winston Scott pulled back into a life he thought was long gone in a 1975 New York City as he tries to take control of the famous hotel.

Hopefully, viewers will be treated to a lot of gun-fu in this prequel to the much-loved film franchise. There is no release date for the series quite yet, but we hope more information will become available soon.

