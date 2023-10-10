Image via Lionsgate

The complex and beloved John Wick universe has expanded once again with the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and it is jam-packed with Easter eggs and nods to the adored franchise. Over three feature-length episodes, fans of the franchise get to see how fan-favorite figure Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) became the esteemed manager of the criminal haven that is The Continental Hotel, taking place several years before he ever met Keanu Reeves' titular action hero. In order to do this, Winston and his companions have to face a psychotic hotel boss, a creepy set of homicidal twins, and a shadowy criminal organization that predates the Roman Empire.

As the show's official title implies, The Continental is "from the world of John Wick", so you can imagine that the three-episode series is a wealth of Easter eggs and references to the monumentally successful blockbuster franchise. From younger versions of established characters to iconic locales from the John Wick saga, The Continental features plenty of nods that hardcore fans will pick up on right away.

Frankie Pays Homage to John Wick

If fans had any doubt that the anticipated prequel series wouldn't have the visceral and riveting action that the series is so well-known for, the opening sequence of The Continental: From the World of John Wick immediately puts those concerns to rest. Early on, we meet the character of Frankie Scott (Ben Robson), the defiant brother of Winston Scott, and something about the way Frankie looks and carries himself seems awfully reminiscent of John Wick himself. The long hair and beard, the jet black suit, the way he addresses his foes through a polite first-name basis, and more, make it clear that the show wanted to start with an homage to the icon that started it all. Frankie also shows that he is one hell of a fighter like the franchise's namesake, dispatching over a dozen guards in a thrilling stairwell sequence.

The Coin Press

Frankie betrays his boss Cormac (Mel Gibson) and the elusive High Table by stealing a coin press. As fans of the John Wick series know, the criminal underworld of the franchise has its own economy, and the currency of that economy are these now-iconic gold coins. These coins are the lifeblood of the High Table's empire, and Frankie's theft of the coin press effectively gives him the means to produce counterfeit coins to put in circulation. Perhaps that's why the High Table started to regulate the construction of these coins, as we saw through Berrada's (Jerome Flynn) facility in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The Rules of The Continental Hotel

There is one rule that all the staff and residents of The Continental must follow — no business is to be conducted on Continental grounds. This means no criminal activity, especially killing, is allowed on the premises, with the punishment being immediate Excommunicado from High Table services. Though Cormac is fearful of the High Table, he doesn't have much reverence for their rules. First, he disposes of one of his employees through a technicality by having him jump off the roof, but he then murders cellist Thomas Caine (Samuel Blenkin) in his own hotel room. Despite this, The Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) allows it as a means to an end to find the coin press.

Uncle Charlie

While the younger versions of Winston and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) are the main focus of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, there is another returning younger version of a character from the John Wick films. That character is Uncle Charlie (Peter Greene), who actually appeared all the way back in the original John Wick film. In John's first post-retirement fight, when his home is invaded, he calls up the older Charlie (David Patrick Kelly) to clean out the home of dead goons. In The Continental, Charlie was a mentor and father figure to Winston and Frankie, who tried to keep them out of trouble.

The 1969 Ford Mustang

The appearance of a particular vehicle implies there may be an even deeper connection between John Wick and Charlie than previously thought. When Winston tells Charlie that he needs a car to go find Frankie, Charlie loans him his cherished '69 jet-black Ford Mustang. Fans will instantly recognize this as the same car John had stolen from him in the first John Wick film before retrieving and totaling it in John Wick: Chapter 2. It's unclear if Charlie's Mustang is the exact same car John would eventually get, but it's proven to be a resilient car, as Aurelio (John Leguizamo) said he could fix it.

"Be Seeing You"

A classic phrase from the John Wick saga is "be seeing you," which is often said by John's victims as a final farewell to the assassin. We see this phrase repeated at two points in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The first is in Episode 1, when Winston drives by an old Marilyn Monroe movie poster. The second is after KD (Mishel Prada) kills Cormac and spares Winston, walking away to live a new life as a former NYPD detective.

The Adjudicator

As revealed in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the High Table has existed for over a thousand years, and its roles and institutions have remained unchanged. One of those roles is the title of The Adjudicator, and we see one such Adjudicator pursue the coin press in the prequel series. However, this isn't the first time we've seen an Adjudicator in the John Wick franchise. We saw another one in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, where an Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) led the High Table's hunt for John Wick after he had been titled Excoummunicado.

Bullet-Proof Suit Prototype

John Wick: Chapter 2 introduced the idea of bullet-proof fabric, which has since become a staple of the franchise by appearing in some capacity in every subsequent film. That technology is only in the early stages of development during the events of The Continental, though we do see Cormac getting a brief glimpse at the industry-changing tech that will become incredibly prevalent in this world of assassination.

Pushing Up Daisies

Origins of The Bowery King

One of John Wick's greatest allies in his fight against the High Table has always been The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who controls an underground network of homeless people that work under the High Table (at least until he sided with John in his vendetta). The Continental potentially shows how The Bowery King came to a power that existed long before him. Winston forms an alliance with an individual named Mazzy (Zainab Jah), who appears to lead that same homeless population. In a way, it looks like Winston himself may be responsible for The Bowery King's influential kingdom.

Chuck Spadina

Did you know Keanu Reeves almost had a stage name? As stated in an interview on The Tonight Show, Reeves stated he almost changed his name to the hysterical-sounding "Chuck Spadina." A hilarious name that gets codified in The Continental, as Jenkins' (Ray McKinnon) exterminator disguise reads as "Chuck Spadina."

KD's Hotel Room

When KD gets her hands on a gold coin, she is finally able to reserve a room at the shady hotel. She gets a room key to Room 818. Coincidentally, that is the exact same room that John Wick himself would check into years later in the franchise's first film.

Lemmy Fights an Accountant

Other key gears in the machine that is the High Table are the Accountants, who post and enforce contracts through analog means. Each wearing a uniform with numerous tattoos on their person, they are the ones responsible for John Wick's massive bounty. We see Lemmy (Adam Shapiro) bump into one of these accountants in the basement of The Continental, and the two eventually get into a deadly confrontation.

Winston Develops an Early Hatred for The High Table

Though the disreputable institution is in ruins, Winston and his crew successfully dismantle Cormac's rule, leaving them to decide what to do with the hotel. Before they can do that, The Adjudicator arrives to tell Winston he has no claim to the High Table territory. She also drops a bombshell when she tells Winston she was the one who paid Frankie to steal the coin press as a means to remove Cormac. In a way, this makes The Adjudicator the one responsible for Frankie's death, which makes Winston want to repay her by shooting her in the head. Winston kills The Adjudicator outside of the hotel, and while this is the first of many acts of defiance against the criminal underworld, Winston is still a respected new manager of The Continental hotel.