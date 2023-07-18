After the release of the first images for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Amazon Prime Video heightened the anticipation for the upcoming John Wick prequel by releasing another set of images, showing Mel Gibson as a crime kingpin Cormac, alongside Ayomide Adegun's Charon and Colin Woodell's younger version of Winston Scott, whom fans may remember as the New York Continental Hotel owner portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick film series starring Keanu Reeves in the main lead.

Set to premiere on September 22 of this year, the newly released batch of images also revealed new looks on the cast of the upcoming television miniseries, including Misha Prada as NYPD detective KD, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Ben Robson as Frankie, who will serve as the older brother of Winston. Apart from Woodel playing a younger version of the original film series' characters, Adegun will also portray Charon, a character previously portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the four feature-length installments of the action thriller film series, all directed by Chad Stahelski.

What is The Continental About?

The prequel series will center on John Wick's friend and companion, Winston, and his early years, detailing how he came to be the owner of The Continental Hotel in the 1970s, which serves as a safe haven for assassins. Exploring the origins of the hotel, the television series will see Winston embroiled in an unpleasant situation where he must confront the past he had wished to leave behind.

What's Next in the John Wick Universe?

Besides The Continental, there is another spinoff fans of the film series can look forward to, with Ballerina premiering on June 7, 2024. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film will explore the events between the third and fourth chapters of the John Wick film series. The film will star Ana de Armas as Rooney and Reddick as Charon, which will serve as the late actor's cinematic swan song.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock on September 22, but before then, Collider's Steve Weintraub will moderate a panel for the series at SDCC. You can check out the newly released images below.