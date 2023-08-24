The Big Picture The upcoming limited series The Continental will explore the rise of Winston as the manager of the familiar hotel, showing his journey to becoming the man we know him to be.

Set in the 70s parallel world of the John Wick films, the series will feature familiar elements like the High Table, violence, and fun, and will show the early versions of the kitchen and hotel lobby bar.

In this time period, not only assassins but also mafia members frequent the hotel, following the same rules of conducting "business" only once their target is off the grounds. Winston's relationship with Charon will be explored, setting the stage for their connection in the John Wick films.

“The Continental takes place in the 70s,” says executive producer Basil Iwanyk. The series will see New York at the time when the city was facing a crisis amidst the sanitation strike and organized crime prevailed. “Much like the John Wick films, it’s kind of parallel world,” explains director Albert Hughes, promising, fans familiar elements like “The High Table, the violence, the fun.” He further revealed, “We’re showing the early versions of the kitchen, the hotel lobby bar.”

In these times not only assassins but mafia members also seem to be the most common visitors to the hotel, following the same rules of utilizing gold coins and only conducting "business" once their target is off the grounds. Here Winston will meet his life-long friend Charon, “When Winston approaches Charon, there’s definitely a lot of anger,” Collin Woodell, who plays the young version of the manager teases. “And that’s the beginning of the relationship you see years and years later in the John Wick film, adds Hughes. While fans have loved the mythos and characters of the John Wick world, it’ll be curious to see where they all began.

Image via Peacock

The Cast of The Continental

The series casts Woodell as Winston Scott, Ayomide Adegun as Charon, Mel Gibson as antagonist Cormac, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins among others.

The Continental opens its doors on September 22. You can check out the new featurette below: