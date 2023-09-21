We're thinking the John Wick franchise is coming back like never before, as The Continental: From the World of John Wick is finally set to check in on September 22nd, 2023. Several decades before John Wick (Keanu Reeves) declared war on the High Table, another epic battle took place for the Continental Hotel in 1970s New York. There, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) would go from a cocky charlatan into the manager of the criminal underworld most sacred locations. The Continental: From the world of John Wick is expected to explain the details of how Winston achieved that position.

Throughout three nights, John Wick fans will see both new and familiar faces check into this iconic location to expand the universe like never before. To find out who will be roaming the lobby of the upcoming action series, here is our complete cast and character guide for The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott

One of John Wick's greatest allies has always been Winston Scott, played in the films by Deadwood star Ian McShane. For the prequel series, Scott will be played by The Flight Attendant and Ambulance star Colin Woodell.

The young version of Winston Scott in The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a suave and cocky womanizer who seemingly has little to no interest in the complex criminal underworld. That changes when his brother, Frankie Scott (Ben Robson), makes some enemies with the wrong people. One of those people is the Continental Hotel's current manager, Cormac (Mel Gibson), who becomes a significant antagonist in the upcoming series.

Later in the John Wick films, Winston repeatedly conflicts with his manager duties to the high table and his loyal friendship with Johnathan. When John is labeled "excommunicado" in John Wick: Chapter 2, Winston does everything in his power to give his friend a chance. That doesn't go unnoticed by the High Table, who order John to kill Winston in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. John thankfully refuses, but it costs Winston dearly in the next chapter of John's story.

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

The acting world lost one of its shining stars with the passing of Lance Reddick, whose performance as the loyal concierge Charon cemented him as an instant fan favorite. Thankfully, Reddick's iconic character will live on in The Continental: From the World of John Wick thanks to Ayomide Adegun, who will be making their television acting deputy in the series ahead of their feature film debut in another prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Before becoming Winston and John Wick's closest confidant, Charon was a lowly assistant in the Continental Hotel's hierarchy. Not even the concierge yet, Charon answered directly to Cormac, fulfilling his every beck and call. When the young and brash Winston asks Charon to become his man on the inside, Charon is forced to make a difficult choice.

Years later, Charon is consistently praised for his professionalism as the Continental's concierge in the John Wick films. Though he often performs daily public service tasks, Charon was never one to back down from getting his hands dirty, fighting with John during the Continental siege in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Alas, not even someone as fearless as Charon could evade the High Table's wrath, as he was eventually killed by the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Cormac (Mel Gibson) may be the manager of the Continental Hotel, but he is not the altruistic helper like Winston would be. Cormac is a ruthless servant of the High Table who will do anything in his power to enact retribution on those who represent an affront to the table. When the Scott brothers take something that doesn't belong to them, they become the latest targets of his wrath.

Ben Robson as Frankie Scott

Winston may not be much of a fighter, but that classic visceral action that the franchise is known for will still be omnipresent, partially thanks to Animal Kingdom and Vikings star Ben Robson as Frankie Scott.

Frankie was introduced during a panel for The Continental: From the World of John Wick at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Any concerns that the anticipated series wouldn't feature incredible action setpieces were quashed as soon as Frankie made his entrance, showcased in a scene where Frankie fights off hordes of goons in a stairwell while stealing something from the High Table. That puts him at odds with Cormac and the criminal underworld, leading Winston to find a way to get his b other out of trouble.

It should also be noted that something about Frankie does look somewhat familiar. The jet-black suit, the long hair and beard, the Buster Keaton-esque action he gets into. If we didn't know any better, we'd say he's a spitting image of our beloved John Wick. Wonder what that means...

Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator

Supergirl's Katie McGrath will be playing a High Table Adjudicator, which is a title that should sound familiar to fans of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

In the third John Wick film, The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) was the main antagonist, functioning as the spokesperson for the High Table as they were on the hunt for John Wick. The Continental: From the World of John Wick shows that this position has existed for quite some time, with Katie McGrath's masked Adjudicator likely working with Cormac to find Frankie. If what Frankie stole was severe enough to get an Adjudicator involved, the High Table must be looking for equally severe retribution.

Peter Greene as Charlie

There is actually another existing character from the John Wick universe returning with Charlie, played by The Mask star Peter Greene.

Charlie (David Patrick Kelly) only had one scene in the original John Wick film, where he and his cleaning crew tidied up John's house after a minor home invasion and assassination attempt. The criminal underworld is a dirty and messy place, so it makes sense that people like Charlie exist to make sure everything is spit spot.

Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as Hansel and Gretel

The John Wick universe has no shortage of ruthless henchpeople, and this time the protagonists of The Continental: From the World of John Wick will have to face the duo of Hansel and Gretel, played by The Last WItch Hunter's Mark Musashi and Malignant's Marina Mazepa respectively.

Clearly named after the famous fairy tale characters, this Hansel and Gretel won't be escaping witches any time soon. Answering directly to Cormac and the High Table, two two assassins will generate more than a bit of trouble for Winston and his companions.

Other Cast Members and Characters in The Continental: From the World of John Wick

We've covered many of the cast members and characters in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, but that's only scratching the surface of the impressive ensemble. The rest of the characters are largely a mystery, but we'll no doubt learn more about them once the series premieres.

The rest of the cast and characters include Sallay Garnett (Conversations with Friends) as The Concierge, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen, Jessica Allain (The Laundromat) as Lou, Adam Shapiro (Steve Jobs) as Lemmy, Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider) as Mayhew, Dan Li (Vigil) as Orphan Master, Ray McKinnon (Deadwood) as Jenkins, Claire Cooper (Hollyoaks) as Mrs. Davenport, Mishel Prada (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage) as KD, Virág Bárány (The Invitation) as The Tailor, Naomi Wirthner (Alex Rider) as Fake Mazie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (Dr. Death) as Miles, Chris Ryman (Count Arther Strong) as Ronnie, Reice Weathers (Ted Lasso) as Benjamin, and Matt Brewer (Eva's Diamond) as Cal.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks into Peacock on September 22, 2023.