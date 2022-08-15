As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform.

The Continental, which will serve as a prequel to the beloved franchise, will be moving from Starz to Peacock, where fans can stream the show's episodes on the streaming service. The series will focus on The Continental hotel, which was seen in the films as a neutral hangout area for members of the criminal underworld, and is operated by Winston Scott (Ian McShane). The series will focus on a young Winston, played by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), in 1970s New York, where he attempts to seize control of the hotel as he navigates through the criminal underworld.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

RELATED: 'John Wick 4': Chad Stahelski on Directing the Donnie Yen vs. Keanu Reeves Fight Scene

Alongside Woodell, the series will also star Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), who will play a young Charon, the concierge of the hotel. Charon was previously played by Lance Reddick in the film series. Also joining the cast includes Peter Greene​​​​​​​ (The Mask) as Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson (Braveheart) as Cormac, and Ben Robson​​​​​​​, who previously starred in Vikings, as Frankie​​​​​​​. Hubert Point-Du Jour​​​​​​​ (Dr. Death) will also appear in the series as the character Miles, with Jessica Allain​​​​​​​ (The Laundromat) playing Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD​​​​​​​, and Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen. With a set of talented actors attached to the show, The Continental is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the beloved action franchise.

No specific release date for the series has been announced yet, but The Continental is expected to debut on Peacock some time in 2023, just in time to debut alongside the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. Check out the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below: