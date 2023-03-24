While there are still many questions about the High Table John Wick: Chapter 4 doesn’t answer, and with the future of the universe uncertain, it makes sense Lionsgate is looking at the past and developing multiple prequels. And as producer Erica Lee revealed during an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, it won’t be long before The Continental TV show takes us back to New York in the ‘70s.

One of the most important places in the entire John Wick franchise is unquestionably The Continental, a hotel where assassins can find shelter and gather supplies in-between missions. Each new chapter of John Wick’s journey introduces new Continental Hotels spread worldwide, but the main establishment is located in New York and managed by Winston Scott (Ian McShane) with the help of his concierge, Charon (Lance Reddick). But when was The Continental founded? And what was the assassin's life like before the hotel emergency? These are the plot points The Continental prequel will explore. As Lee explains it:

“It's young Winston and young Lance Reddick, young Charon. The showrunners actually came, we heard a lot of pitches and we were debating whether or not we wanted to do a similar timeline of John Wick or an alternate timeline. We felt like doing a prequel, doing an alternate timeline gave us a lot of flexibility just in running parallel tracks. But also what I think people love so much about John Wick and the ‘John Wick’ world are learning about the hotels and the Easter eggs. We give so little about each character and about the hotel in each movie that I think people were really excited to learn more and dig deeper into The Continental like, what does the cleaner there look like? What is the staff like? How do you get into The Continental? How are the gold coins made? So, with this timeline and this setting, we're allowed to do a really deep dive into that and explore a lot of that stuff.”

The Continental will have three 90-minute episodes, turning each chapter of the spinoff series into a mini-movie. As Lee now tells us, all three episodes are part of “one continuation,” and there won’t be any time jump between chapters. So, we’ll always be in New York City in 1970, with Colin Woodell replacing McShane as a young Winston and Ayomide Adegun portraying a young Charon. And when will the series be available? “in September,” Lee says.

Will The Continental Be as Bloody as the John Wick Movies?

Every John Wick movie follows the titular character as he mows down armies of enemies, getting extremely creative with each kill. So, while the franchise has a deep emotional core, we also like to go to theaters due to the movies’ breathtaking set pieces. What about The Continental? Will it also be action-focused, even if John Wick is not around? According to Lee:

“I think in TV, generally, it's more character-based, but there is a lot of action in the shows. I mean, we open with the action sequence in One. I think it's a good balance. One and Three have an enormous amount of action. Two is a little bit more story. That's like how it breaks out structurally, but there's plenty of action.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available in theaters. The Continental will premiere this September on Peacock. The series will be distributed in international markets through Prime Video.