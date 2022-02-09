A new lineup of stars will be checking into the John Wick prequel series The Continental, Deadline reports. Joining the previously announced Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson will be Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa. Originally announced back in 2017, it looks like the three-night Starz series is really gaining momentum.

The Continental will serve as a prequel special to the John Wick blockbuster film franchise. Starring Hollywood good-guy Keanu Reeves, the base films follow a highly trained assassin on a mission to find those who killed his beloved dog and hold them responsible. During the titular character’s travels, viewers are taken to the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for assassins to get a good night’s rest. Run by the hotel’s owner, Winston (Ian McShane) the only rule inside the walls is no killing.

Picking up decades in the past, The Continental will follow the story of young Winston, now played by Woodell, and how he fell into owning the hotel. The series sets the owner up in a gritty 1970s New York City as he takes on the Big Apple one guest at a time.

McGrath, who will play The Adjudicator, previously appeared on the CW series Supergirl in the role of Lena Luthor. Previously, she has nabbed spots in TV shows including Dracula and Merlin as well as films like Jurassic World and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. McKinnon will step into the role of Jenkins. McKinnon has been seen in the FX series, Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC, where he reprised his Sons of Anarchy role. He is also known for his part in the limited series, Dopesick, and perhaps most notably as the creator of the hit drama, Rectify.

The role of Lemmy went to Shapiro. Previously, Shapiro has been featured in Mindy Kaling and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as well as the film drama, Mank. Finally, Musashi and Mazepa will portray Hansel and Gretel, two High Table assassins. A celebrated stuntman, Musashi is sure to bring his skills which he honed in on at Tokyo’s AAC Stunts to the limited series. The actor’s background in television includes stunt spots on Fear the Walking Dead and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mazepa most recently appeared in the thriller series, The Girl In The Woods, which aired its first season in 2021 and is currently streaming on Peacock. She has also appeared in Malignant and The Unholy.

The Continental is being penned by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese will also executive produce alongside Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

More casting announcements mean that we are one step closer to first looks and trailers for the new series.

