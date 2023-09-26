Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The Big Picture The John Wick franchise has created a complex and fascinating mythology that has contributed to its success over the years.

Despite the extreme violence and criminal activity depicted in the films, the presence of law enforcement is noticeably absent.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick introduces a rookie detective named KD who becomes entangled in the corrupt world of the Continental hotel, shedding light on the perception of law enforcement in the franchise.

As proven by the mere existence of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the universe that the John Wick franchise takes place in is a crucial factor in why it has persevered and grown for so many years. What first seemed like an ordinary criminal underworld in the original 2014 film has continued to blossom and grow into a complex and fascinating mythology stretching over three sequels and the recently released prequel series. However, amid all the very public murder and mayhem occurring in the acclaimed action franchise, one has to ask the following question: Where the hell are the cops?

The arenas that everyone's favorite vengeful hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) does battle in range from packed nightclubs to bustling museums to so many more public areas. Sometimes in these settings, such as the nightclub fight in John Wick: Chapter 4, it seems the patrons of these establishments are almost desensitized to the rampant and wanton violence taking place. It almost appears that the world of assassination present in the world of John Wick is some kind of open secret, where citizens are just so used to mercenaries killing each other in creative ways.

That may very well be the case, but it still doesn't explain where law enforcement is during or after these massacres, which is a decently rare occurrence in the franchise. Do law departments around the world just know about this criminal behavior and choose to ignore it lest they incur the wrath of the omnipotent High Table? That question and more are finally addressed in The Continental: From the World of John Wick with the introduction of a character who is not involved in this vast and expansive criminal underworld.

RELATED: The ‘John Wick’ Franchise Is at Its Best When It Remembers He Is a Tragic Hero

KD Is a Tenacious and Suspicious Detective in 'The Continental'

Image via Peacock

The Continental: From the World of John Wick introduces an entirely new character for the franchise, that being an "average" individual who is not connected to the criminal underworld of John Wick in any capacity. That character is KD (Mishel Prada) — a rookie detective who is trying to prove herself in the New York Police Department. However, as KD will no doubt discover rather quickly, not even law and order in the John Wick universe is exempt from corruption. Before diving head first into the many secrets of the Continental, KD is already in a questionable sexual relationship with her superior, Mayhew (Jeremy Bobb).

Despite sleeping with a married man who is also her boss, KD still has a tenacious urge to preserve law and order and distribute justice against criminals of every level. We see this during KD's introduction when she expresses her ire for a gentleman who won't pick up his own dog's feces by smearing them over his car. As dedicated to her job as KD is, she is still the only female detective in her department, and she already knows that she is going to have a challenging time gaining the respect of her peers.

While Mayhew and his fellow officers are roughing up someone in an alleyway, KD is trying to do more dignified police work by tailing a suspect in an arms deal, who recently just got their fingers blown off by a trick firearm. Unsurprisingly, the suspect retreats to the criminal safe haven that is the Continental. After tailing the goon, KD reports to Mayhew that she's going into the hotel to follow up on the case, but her superior immediately tells her to back off. Mayhew must have been nearby, as when KD refused to comply with the order to stand down, Mayhew and his fellow crooked cops stepped in and stopped her from going inside.

Mayhew tries to tell KD that the hotel is off-limits even for the NYPD, adding that whatever happens in that hotel is going to happen, and not even the police are able to respond to crimes that are connected to it (not that would be a big issue, as one of the strictest rules of the hotel is that no criminal business will be conducted on Continental grounds). This revelation only makes KD more curious about the hotel, and she later returns to go incognito and scope the place out. She blows her cover almost instantly when she gives the bartender some cash instead of one of the underworld's infamous gold coins, so she's denied a room. That said, if KD's desire to fight crime is any indication, the hotel is just the beginning of a larger and longer investigation.

'John Wick's Jimmy Is the Only Other Reference to Law Enforcement

Image via Lionsgate

KD's role thus far in The Continental: From the World of John Wick has already introduced some appreciated context to how those outside the High Table's empire perceive the secretive criminal underworld. That said, we did get a small nod to the law's willful ignorance of the organization's deeds in the original film. What initially seems like a funny moment of levity actually does show how many police react to the daily activities of assassins and mercenaries.

The first major action scene of the original John Wick film sees the titular assassin fend off a home invasion, with mercenaries being sent to Wick's home by Russian mobster Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist). The gunfight was rather loud and led to a nice complaint and 911 being called. This results in John opening the door to Jimmy (Thomas Sadoski) — a police officer whom John seems to have a history with. John already guesses that Jimmy is here because of a noise complaint, and it immediately becomes clear that Jimmy is already familiar with John's former profession. The young cop asks John if he's working again, to which he responds by saying that he's just "sortin' some stuff out." With that, Jimmy bids John a good night and walks away as if nothing happened.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is streaming now on Peacock.