We are hours away from checking in into the 1970s version of The Continental. The John Wick prequel series will take fans back in time to see the rise of Winston (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) among the criminal underbelly of New York. The initial reactions to the series are good, and it's deemed to be able to stand on its own. To tease fans further, Peacock has released the opening credits of the series.

Set to the tunes of Hard Times by Baby Huey & the Babysitters, the animated credits foreshadow all the themes and troubles fans are in for. The snake motifs reflect the venomous nature of the characters while rats certainly point in the direction of reimagining Winter of Discontent in the series. The lyrics, “Havin' hard times in this crazy town,” perfectly sums up Winston’s state of mind as well as his fate in the miniseries.

What to Expect from ‘The Continental: From The World of John Wick?’

Based on the original characters from the film franchise led by Keanu Reeves, the series is created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. It takes fans back in time to The Continental of the 1970s, where not only deadly assassins but the mafia were also catered by the hotel, which is being run by its current manager Cormac (Mel Gibson). The previously released teaser shows how the war for the hotel begins as Winston, Charon and their ragtag crew undertake the impossible heist. Fans can expect to dive deep into the John Wick lore with some action in tow.

Image via Peacock

The miniseries also cast Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, and Nhung Kate as Yen. Further rounding off the cast are Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins, Adam Shapiro as Lemmy, with Mark Musashi as Hansel, and Marina Mazepa as Gretel - the twin assassins.

The Continental is set to premiere on September 22 on Peacock in the United States, and on Prime Video internationally. While we wait for its premiere, you can groove to the opening credits down below: