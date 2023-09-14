The Big Picture The John Wick spin-off series, The Continental, will premiere in eight days and promises to deliver the same high-octane gun-fu action as the original films.

The show will take audiences back to 1970s New York City and explore the origins of Winston Scott and Charon, characters from the John Wick franchise.

The John Wick universe continues to expand with a fifth film in development and a spin-off called Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas in the lead role.

The action is imminent as the John Wick spin-off series, The Continental arrives in just eight days on September 22, 2023. With guns a-blazin’, a sneak peek at the first fight scene in what we can expect to be an action-packed series has arrived courtesy of the show’s home streamer Peacock. In a hail of bullets and masterfully choreographed martial arts, we see Ben Robson’s Frankie single-handedly take down a group of men in the titular hotel’s stairwell. Making a break for it, Frankie hurls himself out of a window and onto the dark streets of 1970s New York City.

The marketing team behind The Continental has been working overtime, shooting out clips and images as fast as they can reload more. With this latest reveal of the show’s first few minutes, the high-octane gun-fu action that we’ve come to know and love from the Keanu Reeves-led franchise will undoubtedly carry over into this prequel telling.

While Robson may take center stage in the show’s opening fight scene, The Continental will also star Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Peter Greene, Jessica Allain, Nhung Kate, Ayomide Adegun, Marina Mazepa, Ray McKinnon, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Mark Musashi, and Adam Shapiro. The series takes audiences back to the gritty streets of New York City in the 1970s and will tell the story of how Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films) came to own the assassin’s safe haven. Along with Woodell’s younger version of Winston Scott, audiences will also discover more of the origin story behind Adegun’s Charon who was portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the film franchise.

Image via Peacock

What Other John Wick Productions Are on the Way?

What began as a story about a retired hitman seeking revenge for the murder of his beloved dog soon became a fan-favorite film franchise packed with action. The fourth installment was released earlier this year with a fifth film already in early development. The arrival of The Continental marks the franchise’s first dip into TV format while Ana de Armas will lead the cast of the first feature-length spin-off Ballerina. Set for a 2024 arrival, Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick alongside a cast that includes Reddick, McShane, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

While audiences patiently wait for the upcoming release of the three-part series, you can check out the first knock-down-drag-out fight scene in The Continental clip below.