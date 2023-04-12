There’s more to Winston’s story in John Wick's universe and Peacock is set to bring it soon to the small screen with The Continental. The three-part mini-series welcomed fans of this mythical world of assassins with a trailer drop. The hotel has always been a neutral ground for criminals that Winston ruled with an iron fist and now the prequel series will show how Winston Scott became manager and made it a safe place.

Peacock also released a suave new poster for the series highlighting various aspects of the hotel. The new poster captioned “Revenge will be suite,” sees a door with a door-hanger that reads “Prepare for Check-In,” and all fans are certainly on board. The latest installment of the franchise John Wick: Chapter 4 has yet again aced the box office, continuing the tradition of earning more than its predecessors. The Keanu Reeves-led movie further deepens the mysteries of the assassin underworld and pits our favorite hitman against one of the toughest nemesis he has faced by far in form of Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis de Gramont.

What to Expect from The Continental

The success of the film franchise has spun many spin-offs like the prequel miniseries and Ana de Armas-led Ballerina movie. The new teaser of The Continental aptly sets it in 1970s New York when the city is facing a crisis amidst the sanitation strike and the prevalence of organized crime. Not only assassins but mafia members also seem to be the most common visitors to the hotel, following the same rules of utilizing gold coins and only conducting "business" once their target is off the grounds or becomes excommunicado.

The series will see a young Winston, played by Colin Woodell, taking over The Continental with the help of his future concierge Charon, played by Ayomide Adegun, and a few others while navigating ghosts from his own past. The series developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons will bring back the signature action of the franchise as well as will explore real-world events like the Great Garbage Strike, rooting the myths of the John Wick universe in our own.

The series cast Woodell as Winston Scott, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Adegun as Charon, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins among others. Coolidge and Ward serve as showrunners as well as writers for the series.

The Continental opens its doors in September. You can check out the new poster below: